Illinois State Utah State Soccer

Utah State's Addy Symonds, left, celebrates with Nicole Hadlock after scoring a goal against Illinois State on Thursday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A frustrating draw at home was looking more and more likely for the Aggies as the clock ticked on late in the second half, but Kaylie Chambers made sure that didn't happen.

The freshman midfielder buried an unsavable penalty kick with her right foot in the 88th minute, propelling Utah State to a 2-1 victory over Illinois State in a non-conference soccer match on early Thursday evening in front of a nice crowd at Bell Field. Chambers was taken down in the heart of the 18-yard box to set the stage for the match-defining moment, and she certainly made the most of her shot from the penalty spot.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

