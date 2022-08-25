A frustrating draw at home was looking more and more likely for the Aggies as the clock ticked on late in the second half, but Kaylie Chambers made sure that didn't happen.
The freshman midfielder buried an unsavable penalty kick with her right foot in the 88th minute, propelling Utah State to a 2-1 victory over Illinois State in a non-conference soccer match on early Thursday evening in front of a nice crowd at Bell Field. Chambers was taken down in the heart of the 18-yard box to set the stage for the match-defining moment, and she certainly made the most of her shot from the penalty spot.
"My biggest thing is just to take a deep breath," Chambers said. "Normally, when I take PKs I get really worked up and I get in my head, but I trusted my ability and I just really focused on where I wanted the ball to go. And it went where I wanted it to, so it was good."
Chambers was one of 13 players off the bench USU (2-0-1) turned to in its second home match of the season. An impressive 26 different Aggies saw playing time in last Sunday's 5-0 triumph over visiting Idaho State.
"I think the biggest thing is the depth that we have on this team (is good enough that), you know, you could have 11 starters on the field, but they could all come off and you could have 11 more and it would still be the same level," Chambers said. "And I think our work ethic is there."
Chambers is now one of seven different Aggies that have contributed in the scoring column and we are only three matches into the season. Having a deep roster will surely be a big advantage for USU, especially when it squares off against teams not used to playing at elevation.
"Well, that's part of our identity, right? It's what we do, it's how we play," USU head coach Manny Martins said. "You know, (with) our players it's all gas, no breaks, so that's how we play. And the great thing is we have a lot of quality on the team, so when we make the changes it's not like we're going third on the depth chart. It's just another starter coming on (the field)."
Chambers' heroics wouldn't have been necessary had the Aggies been more clinical Thursday. The hosts skyed a few shots well over the goal from dangerous spots and were not menacing enough on the lion's share of the 10 shots they did put on frame. USU was pretty crisp in possession for large spells of the match and outshot Illinois State (0-3) by a considerable 25-9 margin, but the final product was lacking throughout the match. Additionally, the Aggies were a bit unlucky as two of their shots pinged off the crossbar, plus two goals were disallowed due to offside calls.
The Aggies were, however, pretty dangerous on their seven corner kick opportunities and that's how they netted their first goal. Former Logan High star Whitney Lopez served up a perfect corner into the heart of the 6-yard box that went off the outstretched fingertips of Illinois State goalkpeeer Audrey Brown, and Addy Symonds was there for an easy finish at the back post at the 29:39 mark of the first half.
The Redbirds were able to equalize 12 minutes later on a lovely one-time effort by Leah Crotty at the top of the 18.
"I thought we were a little flat early on," Martins said. "We still created a lot of chances, but the one thing we have to be better is with our quality. (We had) 23 shots last game and 25 in this one, so it's maybe a game where we score our second or third goal early on, it might be a different game. But that's where we go back and watch film, and continue to get better. It's early in the season --- three games in --- and to get a win sometimes you have to scrap, sometimes you just have to dig in and be a little bit resilient, and we got the result and we'll get better."
In addition to Lopez, USU's other seven Cache Valley high school products saw playing time in midfielder Tenzi Knowles (Ridgeline), forward London Miller (Ridgeline), forward Sammie Murdock (Mountain Crest/Ridgeline), midfielder Sid Barlow (Sky View), defender Talia Winder (Green Canyon), midfielder/forward Bizzy Arevalo (Logan) and defender Kylie Olsen, an outside back from Green Canyon who played all 90 minutes. Arevalo gave the Aggies a nice boost off the bench in the first half and earned the corner kick the hosts ultimately converted on.
Utah State returns to action Sunday afternoon against visiting Grand Canyon.