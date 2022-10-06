Returning home after a three-game road trip, Mountain West-leading Utah State was eager to return home and put on a strong showing for its home fans at Bell Field.
Things did not go as planned for the Aggies soccer team.
In front of a sparse crowd on Thursday afternoon — the reported attendance of 627 seemed generous — the Aggies outshot its league opponent, Colorado College, 13-4, yet came up empty in the points column, losing to the Tigers 1-0.
The decider was Colorado College’s lone shot on goal of the game, a cross by Jordan Darrow followed by a looper from Adelaide Gaffney that just cleared the head of USU goalkeeper McKenzie Hunninghake for the 24th-minute goal.
Utah State (5-4-5, 2-2-1) spent the rest of the game trying to match, but the Tigers (5-4-3, 2-1-1) backline held strong. Set pieces into the box were whisked away, a pair of through balls were blocked; the Aggies mustered seven shots on goal, but could not get one through.
“I think (Colorado College) has done a good job,” coach Manny Martins said. “There's a reason why they're getting results. You know, they played their game, they had one shot on goal. And, you know, we had 13 shots, seven shots on goal. And we didn't convert.”
If the lengthy Aggies post-game meeting was any indication, Utah State’s coaching staff was not overly thrilled with its team's performance. Colorado College — a school in Colorado Springs that fields Division I teams for men’s hockey and women’s soccer — was the aggressor early on, winning 50-50 balls and playing on its front foot.
Utah State tried to match their intensity, but was inconsistent in doing so, according to Martins.
"In general our energy wasn’t where it's supposed to be,” Martins said. “Our game changers today didn't bring the energy that they were supposed to have. So, you know, as a coaching staff, we have to figure out a way to prepare them so that they can come out just right.
“Usually coming back home is an exciting thing, we do well in this place,” Martins said. “I think we didn't have as many people and maybe not as much energy, but that's no excuse, I think. I think it's just one of the things is we're at a place now that we're not used to being a team that’s tied for first — team’s prepare well to play us.”
Leading the Aggies on offense Thursday afternoon was Sara Taylor, who had four shots, three of which were on goal. Rine Yonaha added three, two on goal.
Credit the Tigers as they did not make things easy for the Aggies offense. Beyond a header by Taylor that got passed Tigers goalie Ally Wakeman but was denied by a Tigers defender at the goal line, none of the shots looked like inevitable scoring opportunities.
Late in the second half, Utah State pressed forward to try to manufacture something; the Tigers nearly got a second goal late on a counter attack, but the Aggies defense held.
Utah State, which has yet to lose a game by more than one goal this season, put up a solid effort defensively, but the first-half goal proved to be the dagger.
“There was a transition moment. We had different players covering in different spots, it happened quickly,” Martins said about the goal. “Having not seen the video is hard, but I'm just questioning whether we dropped early enough because they were able to serve, and we were still facing our own goal. That's not part of our game plan.”
Utah State hosts Air Force at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.
