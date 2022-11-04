It’s fair to say the first two seasons of the Manny Martins era have been very encouraging.
After all, Utah State’s soccer program has finished in fourth place in the 12-team Mountain West Conference in each of Martins’ two seasons at the helm. During that timespan, the Aggies have posted an overall record of 21-11-11 — 10-7-5 in the conference action — have outscored the opposition by a 58-38 margin and have recorded 18 shutouts.
USU’s 2022 campaign came to a heartbreaking end last Sunday with a epic shootout loss to San Diego State in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament. Both teams were scoreless after 110 minutes of action, and the Aztecs were able to advance from the penalty spot after 22 pressure-packed rounds, 19-18.
“I would access it as a step forward,” said Martins, whose team didn’t lose a match by more than one goal this season. “We definitely grew in a number of areas. Obviously, not satisfied with the overall outcome of the season, but I don’t know that I ever will be. But definitely a step in the right direction. We were more dangerous offensively, we were much better defensively, although we were really good defensively last year as well. We added some newcomers, some transfers and some freshman that really contributed, and a lot of our core will be returning.”
Indeed, the Aggies (8-5-8, 5-3-3) will welcome back the lion’s share of their lineup in 2023 as only two full-time starters and one part-time starter exhausted their eligibility. Additionally, all three of USU’s second-team all-conference selections will return in center back Kelsey Kaufusi and midfielders Alex Day and Kaylie Chambers.
The Aggies will return all four of their starters on the backline, plus a pair of all-conference caliber goalkeepers in Diera Walton and McKenzie Hunninghake. USU closed out its season with five straight shutouts — 10 total — and didn’t concede any goals during the final 473 minutes of play. Additionally, the Aggies ranked third in the Mountain West with a goals against average of .848.
“I’m really excited about that and I’ve said it throughout (the season) that our defense is the backbone of our program,” Martins said. “We have some really good attacking players as well, but we just have so much experience in our defense.”
Martins then proceeded to praise several of his defenders by name, including starting center backs Kaufusi and Addy Symonds, starting outside backs Kylie Olsen and Alysia Butters, and rotational outside back Talia Winder, who is a true freshman. Kaufusi is a three-year starter and two-time all-league honoree, while Symonds and Olsen are two-year starters.
“Kylie Olsen was arguably if not our best player, one of our best players through most of the season,” Martins said. “She played again in the vast majority of the minutes this season, last season.”
Olsen and Winder both graduated from Green Canyon High School and are two of eight Cache Valley athletes that competed for the Aggies in ’22. The others are Ridgeline High products Sammie Murdock, London Miller and Tenzi Knowles, Logan High products Whitney Lopez and Bizzy Arevalo and Sky View’s Sid Barlow. Murdock, who led the Aggies in goals (five) and assists (four), is the lone senior among this group.
Every one of these local athletes played in at least half of USU’s matches this season. Recruiting players from Cache Valley is something Martins takes a lot of pride in. Prior to arriving in Logan, the former University of Oregon assistant coach didn’t know that Utah has more soccer players per capita than any other state in the nation and that Cache County ranks first among all of the counties in the state.
“We want to win,” Martins said. “Our priority is to elevate our program to make Cache Valley and our student community proud of what we’re doing. And it just so happens that Cache Valley has produced a lot of talent, so for me it’s always going to be a priority to keep the best kids in town here and then obviously extend our recruiting footprint to recruit throughout the state, the region, the country and globally. But I want the best home-grown talent that’s going to help us win to stay here, and yeah we do have quite a few and we’re even looking ahead into future years we are tracking and recruiting other local kids.”
Indeed, Martins is looking forward to completing his next recruiting class. The Cal Poly Pomona graduate is excited about the freshman the program will be bringing in and feels they will help make his side more dynamic in the attack in ’23.
The Aggies enjoyed a fair amount of success offensively in ’22 as they finished with 28 goals during the regular season, which tied for the top spot in the Mountain West. USU also ranked first in shots (320) and shots on goal (143), plus finished with comfortable 320-205 and 143-75 advantages in those two respective categories. The Aggies outshot every conference opponent during the regular season, but still lost three of those matches and drew in three others.
What must USU do to take that next step forward in the attack?
“We just have to be a little bit more clinical,” Martins said. “We actually took 50 more shots this season than last season, we took more shots on goal. We also conceded way less shots. We conceded about half of the shots that we did last year, so again that speaks to the strength of the defense. But yeah, we improved in the sense of creating chances, creating quality chances. We just weren’t consistent enough in finishing those chances, so that’s a big part of what we’re going to focus on in the offseason is helping our attacking players become a little sharper, a little bit more clinical. We also have some really good freshmen coming in that we anticipate are going to come in and contribute and compete right away.”
EPIC SHOOTOUT
Never at any level of coaching has Martins experienced a shootout like he did last Sunday. The two teams combined for 44 penalties and all but seven of them found the back of the net.
“I’ve been around the game for as long as I can remember and I’ve never seen anything like that,” Martins said. “I was actually talking to some Mountain West officials (and) they were doing some digging and working with the NCAA, and they couldn’t find a women’s game that’s gone that long. So, it hasn’t been confirmed yet, but that may have been a world record for a women’s game for penalty kicks.”
The Aggies went second in the shootout and buried an impressive 14 sudden death penalties, otherwise the Aztecs would have prevailed much earlier. However, USU did go 0 for 3 in penalties that would have ended the game. Walton made three saves in the shootout, while seven of her teammates converted multiple times from the penalty spot in Rine Yohana, Murdock, Winder, Tess Werts, Miller, Symonds and Kaufusi. Yohana went 3 for 3.
Martins recalled being nervous throughout the shootout and even feeling “helpless” at times “because at that point there’s nothing I can do.”
“You know, it’s not like I have a halftime coming up (where) I can make some adjustments or make some lineup changes,” Martins continued. “There’s nothing I can do. All our job when it comes to penalty kicks are done in training, and then it’s up to the players to perform. And I thought they did a fantastic job, and both teams, right? Forty-four kicks were taken and not one person missed the frame. That’s incredible. I’ve never seen that at the pro level, at the international level and even at the World Cup level. … The only thing missing there was us coming out with a winning one, which it didn’t work out that way, but when you get that far it becomes splitting hairs.”
OVERTIME RULE
For the first time in recent memory — maybe ever — the NCAA elected not to have overtimes during the regular season, and the results of that rule change could clearly be seen. Case in point: Nine of the 12 teams in the Mountain West finished with at least five draws, with five of those teams compiling seven or more draws. It was a stark contrast to last year as no Mountain West program had more than four ties.
The Aggies went 4-2-3 in regular season matches that went to overtime or double OT in Martins’ first season in charge of the program.
“Gosh, it’s a tough (question),” Martin said when asked about his opinion of the rule change. “For me, overtime, we used to call it ‘Aggie time’ because we did really well in overtimes last year. So from that standpoint, I think being that we had eight ties this year, I feel like we could have translated some of those into wins and maybe that’s the difference between being in the Mountain West championship or even being an at-large team in the (NCAA) tournament or not.
“From a wellness standpoint, a student-athlete well being, I get it. We play a lot of minutes, a lot of games in a short amount of time. … And last year we played Fridays and Sundays, which really doesn’t allow for much recovery, especially if you’re traveling in between games. So from that standpoint, I get it, I think it’s a positive (change). I do think we need a little bit more time to see what the true impact is because obviously it’s having an impact on outcomes of games.
“Now we want to see, what I want to see, is does it truly have an impact on injury reduction because we do have a short season. You know, it’s a little over three months and I think over 10 months if we’re playing (this) many games a week, then there would be a problem. And I think that the overtimes would add to that problem. But over three months, it might actually not be as big of an issue as maybe we thought it was. But time will tell.”
