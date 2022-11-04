Utah St soccer followup

Utah State's Jordan Foraker (14) and Boise State's Dorian Goodwin fight for the ball during a match on Oct. 27, 2022.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It’s fair to say the first two seasons of the Manny Martins era have been very encouraging.

After all, Utah State’s soccer program has finished in fourth place in the 12-team Mountain West Conference in each of Martins’ two seasons at the helm. During that timespan, the Aggies have posted an overall record of 21-11-11 — 10-7-5 in the conference action — have outscored the opposition by a 58-38 margin and have recorded 18 shutouts.


Jason Turner

