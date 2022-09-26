Support Local Journalism

It was an ideal opening week of Mountain West Conference action for Utah State’s soccer program.

USU outshot Nevada 21-4 on its way to a 1-0 victory over the Wolf Pack on Thursday in Reno, Nevada, and then followed that up with a 2-1 triumph over visiting UNLV on Sunday at Bell Field.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

