It was an ideal opening week of Mountain West Conference action for Utah State’s soccer program.
USU outshot Nevada 21-4 on its way to a 1-0 victory over the Wolf Pack on Thursday in Reno, Nevada, and then followed that up with a 2-1 triumph over visiting UNLV on Sunday at Bell Field.
UNLV (2-7-1, 0-1-1 MW) had no answer for the one-two punch of USU’s Sara Taylor and Kaylie Chambers during the first 10 minutes of Sunday’s showdown. Taylor lofted in a long left-footed cross to the top of the 6-yard box, and it was headed in by Chambers in the fourth minute. Less than six minutes later, Chambers found Taylor with a sublime diagonal ball, and Taylor beat the goalkeeper one-v-one by calmly slotting her right-footed shot inside the far post.
“We came out really strong and it was a good start,” said Taylor, who was selected as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. “ We got two goals in the first 10 minutes, which was super fun. We came to win and we came to play.”
Taylor was a fraction away from picking up another assist as she found former Green Canyon High star Kylie Olsen, whose shot caromed off the post in the ninth minute.
“Really proud of how the girls started the game on the front foot,” USU head coach Manny Martins said in a press release. “Two early goals, quality goals. We’re playing well and taking care of the ball more, which is also something we’ve been working on, so really proud of those things. We do have to go back and be a little more consistent about our countermeasures. The goal they scored, great job by them, but we didn’t do that we’re supposed to do in terms of preventing it. Overall, it’s positive.”
The Rebels did pull a goal back in the 81st minute, but the Aggies (5-2-4, 2-0-0) controlled the run of play for large spells of the match. USU outshot UNLV 21-7 — 10-4 in the first half and 11-3 in the second — and finished with a 11-3 edge in shots on frame and a 9-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Thirteen different Aggies teamed up for those 21 shots. Taylor led the way with four, followed by former Ridgeline High standout London Miller.
This is the second time Taylor has been named the conference’s Offensive POTW. The Woods Cross product also received this award after accounting for two goals and an assist in back-to-back 2-1 wins last season over Utah Valley and Marquette. The senior was also selected at the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
The Aggies are the only team in the Mountain West that won both of their matches in Week 1. Air Force, Colorado State and San Jose State all prevailed once and drew in their other game.
USU will embark on a road trip this week, starting with a Thursday matchup against Wyoming, followed by a Sunday encounter with CSU.