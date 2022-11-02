Support Local Journalism

When Blake Anderson was hired as Utah State’s head football coach in December of 2020, two of his immediate primary responsibilities were convincing current players to stick around and shoring up the 2021 recruiting class.

Anderson and his staff were able to persuade key contributors Deven Thompkins (wide receiver) and Cash Gilliam (striker) to exit the transfer portal and return to USU, plus sign several Power 5 Conference transfers from the portal. Recruiting from the junior college ranks wasn’t really an immediate priority, though, as Anderson’s first class only featured a pair of JUCO signees in defensive tackle Aurion Peoples and offensive lineman Calvin Knapp.


