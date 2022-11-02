When Blake Anderson was hired as Utah State’s head football coach in December of 2020, two of his immediate primary responsibilities were convincing current players to stick around and shoring up the 2021 recruiting class.
Anderson and his staff were able to persuade key contributors Deven Thompkins (wide receiver) and Cash Gilliam (striker) to exit the transfer portal and return to USU, plus sign several Power 5 Conference transfers from the portal. Recruiting from the junior college ranks wasn’t really an immediate priority, though, as Anderson’s first class only featured a pair of JUCO signees in defensive tackle Aurion Peoples and offensive lineman Calvin Knapp.
Recruiting junior college athletes has certainly been a big point of emphasis for Anderson and his staff ever since that initial recruiting class, though. The Aggies signed five scholarship players from the JUCO ranks this past spring in wide receivers Terrell Vaughn and Jalen Royals, defensive tackle Tavian Coleman, striker Omari Okeke and offensive lineman Nikita Luferov. Vaughn, Royals, Coleman and Okeke have all seen considerable playing time during the 2022 season.
The Aggies have recruited JUCO athletes very heavily this fall as four have already verbally committed to the program as part of the 2023 recruiting class. All four of those players pledged their commitment to USU last month in defensive tackle Clifton Mosley, running back Davon Booth, cornerback Ron Fuselier and defensive end Maka Tuakoi.
“I felt like we kind of neglected that in (our) first year,” Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “I don’t know that we took advantage of that. That was a place (where) we had a lot of success at Arkansas State. If you look back at our best years there and some championships that we won, we had a handful of very impactful junior college players on our roster. I feel like we’ve done a much better job this year in the recruiting cycle. We’ve already received commitments from several. We’ve offered several and are battling to recruit them.
‘… Right now we can actively look at, evaluate and recruit actively high school and junior college players and so we need to do a phenomenal job in both of those areas, especially for veteran guys at the junior college level that might be able to come in, in December and be here in January, and plug in some areas where we’re still young or maybe inexperienced. So, I’m hoping it proves to be a place where we can find value that maybe we didn’t a year ago.”
Over the past two weeks, the Aggies have also extended scholarship offers to a handful of other JUCO targets in American River (Calif.) College wide receiver Cian Slone, Snow College wideout Marquis Montgomery, Ventura (Calif.) Community College wideout Tim Grear, East Los Angeles College cornerback Jaylen Martin, Orange Coast (Calif.) College tight end Isaiah Alonzo and Iowa Western Community College wideout Micah Davis. USU has especially targeted taller receivers as Montgomery is 6-foot-5, while Slone is listed on his current roster as 6-3 and Grear at 6-2.
One of Anderson’s first coaching stops was at Trinity Valley Community College, which is located in Athens, Texas. Anderson was the Cardinals’ recruiting coordinator from 1995-97, plus he coached quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs, and he was the offensive coordinator in 1998.
“I spent five years of my career at that level and I watched some great players go on and have phenomenal careers,” Anderson said. “They don’t all fit, but there are a handful of guys that can make us better that fit our culture, so we need to do a good job of making sure we exhaust every junior college potential player for us.”
Here are capsules on the four aforementioned JUCO products that have committed to the Aggies:
MOSLEY
Mosley announced his intention of becoming an Aggie on Oct. 30. The New Orleans native will provide the program with some much-needed size in the defensive trenches.
Mosley is currently a freshman at Navarro (Texas) College and has contributed with 25 tackles — 21 of the solo variety — in five games, including 14 in the two most recent ones. Mosley, who is listed on the Navarro roster at 6-2, 340, returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over Northeaster Oklahoma A&M.
The New Orleans native received double-digit scholarship offers last month alone. USU was one of the first FBS programs to offer Mosley. Among Mosley’s other offers, per his Twitter account, are Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and Kent State.
BOOTH
Booth, who announced his commitment on Oct. 10, is in the midst of a breakthrough sophomore season at Cerritos (Calif.) College. The 5-10, 200-pounder was offered by the Aggies in early September.
In seven games for the Falcons this season, Booth has racked up 924 yards and five touchdowns on 131 carries. No. 6 has eclipsed the century mark in five of those contests and is averaging 132.0 yards an outing and 7.1 yards per carry. Additionally, Booth has hauled in 12 receptions for 119 yards and a TD.
In his most recent game, Booth torched Palomar to the tune of 185 yards on 17 carries.
FUSELIER
Like Booth, Fuselier is currently a sophomore. The 6-1, 170-pounder has been credited with 18 tackles and six passes broken up in eight games for the Allan Hancock (Calif.) College Bulldogs.
No. 4 committed to the Aggies on Oct. 9, which was a little more than a month after he was offered by the defending Mountain West Conference champions.
TUAKOI
This native Utahn is currently a redshirt freshman at Independence (Kansas) Community College and is on track to graduate next month. Tuakoi has contributed with 24 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss, and one fumble recovery in seven games for the Pirates this fall. The 6-6, 215-pounder finished with eight tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, in a game against Garden City Community College.
Tuakoi is a 2021 graduate of Alta High School and, according to statistics compiled on maxpreps, contributed with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four passes defended in 12 games as an outside linebacker/defensive end for the Hawks in the fall of 2020. Tuakoi also has an offer from Idaho State University.
