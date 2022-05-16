Gold medals proved to be elusive for Utah State's track & field program at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships, which concluded Saturday in Clovis, California.
However, the Aggies did return from the four-day meet with four silver and five bronze medals, plus personal-best times and marks from several of their athletes.
Helping to lead the Aggie charge was former Logan High standout thrower Maia Garren, who was the runner-up in the shot put in her final conference championship meet. Garren came through with a personal-record toss of 54 feet, 1.75 inches, to boot.
"It felt great to PR at my last conference meet," said Garren, who ranks third in the all-time USU record books in the shot put. "My goal was to not go in with any expectations and just have fun competing with my team."
Should Garren exceed the 54-foot barrier at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in less than two weeks, she'll have a good chance of qualifying for the NCAA Championships. The West Prelims will take place from May 25-28 in Indianapolis.
"As much as I would love to make it to nationals, I really am putting the focus on making my technique feel good and doing the best I can," said Garren, who also scored team points by placing seventh in the hammer (184-8), plus she finished 10th in the discus (148-10). "I know that focusing on those two things are going to set me up the best for this meet."
In addition to Garren, a trio of Aggie men traveled back to Cache Valley with silver medals in their signature events. Camren Todd was the runner-up in the 10,000 meters and completed last Thursday's race in 31 minutes, 15 minutes. Gavin Beierle was second in the shot put (55-8.25), as was Kelton Chenworth in the high jump (6-9). Beierle also earned the right to stand on the No. 2 spot of the podium in the shot put as this meet a year ago.
USU's bronze medalists were Max Wehrli in the men's 3,000 steeplechase (8:43.11), Brennan Benson in the men's 1,500 (3:49.23), Katie Haviland in the women's steeplechase (10:12.36) and Tori Bailey in the women's discus (176-1). Additionally, Zach Meyer, Dominic Bentil, Garen Early and Mikhail Kidd teamed up to place third in the men's 4x100 relay. The foursome clocked in at 41.27.
Bailey, who also finished sixth in the hammer (187-8), is only the second Aggie to ever exceed the 176-foot barrier in the women's discus.
"It was amazing," Garren said of Bailey. "She has worked so hard and has come so far this year. I couldn't be prouder to say she is my teammate and I am so excited to see what she can do coming up."
Wehrli and Haviland headlined strong performances by the Aggies collectively in the steeplechase. Haviland was less than a second off her PR, which ranks second in program history, while Wehril now occupies the No. 3 spot in the USU record books.
Additionally, Mark Crandall finished fourth in the men's steeplechase, while fellow Aggie Abby Jensen was fifth in the women's steeplechase. Crandall clocked in at 8:46.93, which ranks fifth all-time at USU, and Jensen in 10:15.68. Jensen now ranks third in program history. Bailey Brinkerhoff was eighth in the women's race and her time of 10:25.75 is good enough for the No. 7 spot in the USU record books.
In addition to Crandall, other Aggies who finished fourth in an individual event were Chenworth in the men's long jump (23-7-5), Robbie Walker in the men's pole vault (15-7) and Olivia Smith in the women's 400 hurdles (59.49). It was a new lifetime best performance for Smith, a former Ridgeline High star who now ranks sixth in program history.
Other Aggies who scored team points in the men's competition were Skyler Andam (seventh place, long jump, 22-10), Ben Hoffman (eighth, high jump, 6-5), Nate Franz (seventh, shot put, 51-11), Brandon Ovington (eighth, SP, 51-10.5), Meyer (fifth, 110 hurdles, 14.41), Devin Pancake (seventh, 1,500, 3:52.23), Connor Weaver (eighth, 5,000, 14:00), Dovani Hopkins (seventh, javelin, 177-4), Christian Sonneberg (sixth, discus, 169-10), Nate Franz (eighth, discus, 159-2) and Marshall Rasmussen (seventh, pole vault, 15-1). Hoffman was a state champion in the high jump at Green Canyon High School, while Hopkins was a Logan High standout.
Caden Dupee also fared well for the Aggie men as he was sixth in the javelin (178-3) and decathlon (6,774 points). The 10-event decathlon was contested on the first two days of the meet and Dupee now ranks ninth in program history in the event. The junior placed first in the decathlon in the pole vault (13-9.5) and javelin (177-0), plus he was third in the 1,500 (4:40.76).
Mountain Crest product Spencer Nelson finished ninth for Utah State in a loaded men's 5,000 field and completed the race with an impressive time of 14:04. USU football player Calvin Knapp was 10th in the shot put (50-1.25).
The Lady Aggies finished sixth, seventh and eighth in the javelin. Valerie Clark led the way with a toss of 139-3, followed by Djamilliah Paepke-chile (138-11) and Jenny Bitner-Rogers (137-1).
Other Aggies who scored team points in the women's competition were Dolly Gabri (seventh, shot put, 46-10), Karen Christensen (seventh, 800, 2:10.20) and Inka Mehtola (sixth, high jump, 5-6). USU's Mica Rivera threw down a 16:30 in the women's 5,000, but that was only good enough for ninth place in one of the best conferences for distance running in the nation.
Utah State placed fifth out of eight teams on the men's side with 90 points, which was only 10 points out of third place. The Lady Aggies finished seventh out of 11 teams for the second straight season, although they scored 53.5 points, which was 7.5 more than they did last year.
Both team competitions came down to the very last event. Air Force captured the men's title with 211.5 points, which was only 4.5 more than Colorado State. San Diego State edged CSU for the women's crown by 3.5 points, 157-153.5.