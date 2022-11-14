There was no letdown by the Aggies following Thursday’s memorable five-set victory over a very good San Jose State team.
Not even close.
Instead, Utah State honored its four seniors in style two days later by sweeping Nevada in a Mountain West volleyball match on Saturday afternoon at Club Estes. The Aggies never trailed in any set on their way to a convincing 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 triumph over the Wolf Pack in their home finale on Kirby Court.
“It was awesome,” USU head coach Rob Neilson said in a press release. “It’s fun to see the fans show out and get a sense of what we’re building. We’re so grateful to the seniors for their part in it. It was fun to play a few different people and see them come out and play great. That’s a tribute to how hard they work, sometimes in the shadows. This is such a great group. I’m excited for the rest of the season and moving forward.”
What the Aggies are building is plenty of momentum heading into the upcoming Mountain West Tournament. USU (19-8, 11-5) punched its ticket to the six-team tournament by getting revenge against SJSU, and then extended its winning streak to four by dominating a Nevada squad still in the mix for a MW tourney bid.
In the process, it was a memorable afternoon for seniors Grace DuBay, Myrthe Maring, Kylee Stokes and Emilee Turner. Turner, a Seton Hall transfer, was one of USU’s top performers Saturday as she contributed with 10 kills and four blocks, including one of the solo variety.
“It is so special,” Turner said in a press release. “This gym is so fun to play in. I love it. Our team, we are so good together. We can play with anyone on the court, and we are going to do our job and get it done.”
It was an extremely balanced offensive attack for the Aggies, who also got 10 kills from Shelby Capllonch and Stokes, who hit at a .412 clip. Additionally, Tatum Stall and Kennedi Boyd chipped in with nine putaways apiece for the hosts.
The Aggies posted an impressive hitting percentage of .406, including .538 in the third set. USU dominated Nevada in the kill department as it racked up 53 to the Wolf Pack’s 23. The Aggies, who also swept the Wolf Pack earlier this season, finished with a 18-5 edge in the kills in the first set, a 19-8 edge in the second and a 16-9 edge in the third.
Utah State also fared very well defensively as it nearly doubled up Nevada (13-14, 7-9) in digs, with 44, compared to UNR’s 24. Capllonch recorded her third straight double-double as contributed with a match-high 11 digs, in addition to her 10 successful spikes. Libero Jordi Holdaway chipped in with nine digs for the Aggies, who got 24 assists from Beatriz Rodrigues and 21 from Leah Wilton-LaBoy in their 6-2 system.
Like Turner, Boyd, who finished with a hitting percentage of .615, also came through with one solo block and three additional assists. Boyd and Turner teamed up for a block on match point.
USU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, powered by a pair of kills by Turner. Another 4-0 spurt gave the the hosts a commanding 15-7 advantage.
The Aggies were in control in the second set before the Wolf Pack scored four consecutive points to pare their deficit to 20-16. That momentum was short lived, though, because USU slammed the door with five points in a row — four of those points on kills by three different athletes.
Just like the first set, the Aggies stormed out to leads of 4-0 and 15-7. Back-to-back blocks highlighted a 4-0 surge that extended USU’s advantage to 15-7.
Utah State will now close out its regular season with back-to-back road matches, starting Thursday at New Mexico, and concluding Saturday at Air Force. The Aggies were swept by the Lobos earlier this season and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to outlast the Falcons in five sets — the fifth set by a 20-18 scoreline.
The Aggies are still tied with Colorado State (18-9, 11-5) for third place in the conference standings. UNLV (24-3, 15-1) has clinched at least a share of the regular season title, while SJSU (19-7, 13-3) is two games clear of USU and CSU for the No. 2 spot.
USU CROSS COUNTRY
As head coach Artie Gulden expected, his Aggie men did indeed receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships, which will be contested this coming Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
It will be the USU men’s fourth appearance at nationals in program history. Meanwhile, the Lady Aggies were the last team out in regard to receiving an at-large bid, but they will still be represented at the meet by Ana Weaver and Mica Rivera. Weaver and Rivera earned two of the Mountain Region’s four individual spots at nationals.
USU finished seventh on the men’s side at last Friday’s Mountain Region Championships, and eighth in the women’s competition. This is, year in and year out, the deepest of the nine regions nationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.