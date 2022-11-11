San Jose St Utah St Volleyball

Utah State’s Kennedi Boyd (10), Beatriz Rodrigues (20) and Kylee Stokes celebrate a point in the fifth set against San Jose State on Thursday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The seventh time was the charm for the Aggies in an epic fifth set in front of a raucous crowd at Club Estes.

Kylee Stokes and Kennedi Boyd teamed up for a block on Utah State's seventh match point of the decisive fifth set to propel the hosts to a gratifying, come-from-behind, hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 22-20) over a very good San Jose State team in a Mountain West volleyball showdown on Thursday night on Kirby Court.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.