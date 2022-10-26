Support Local Journalism

A rough first set didn’t deter the Aggies one bit.

Instead, Utah State came from behind to win the second set and then took control en route to 3-1 victory over Boise State (12-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19) in a pivotal Mountain West volleyball match on Tuesday night in Idaho’s capital city.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

