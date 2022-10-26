A rough first set didn’t deter the Aggies one bit.
Instead, Utah State came from behind to win the second set and then took control en route to 3-1 victory over Boise State (12-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19) in a pivotal Mountain West volleyball match on Tuesday night in Idaho’s capital city.
In the process, the Aggies swept the season series against the Broncos and moved into sole possession of fourth place in the Mountain West standings with seven matches remaining. USU (15-7, 7-4 MW) and BSU (14-8, 6-5) were tied for the No. 4 spot heading into Tuesday’s showdown.
The Aggies thoroughly outperformed the Broncos in the attacking and blocking departments, and that’s why they traveled back to Logan with a gratifying win. Case in point: USU attacked at a very solid .336 clip, compared to BSU’s .137, and finished with exactly twice as many team blocks (20) as the hosts.
It was a balanced offensive effort from the Aggies, who had three athletes contribute with double-digit kills in Adna Mehmedovic (13), Kylee Stokes (11) and Tatum Stall (10), plus Kennedi Boyd chipped in with seven putaways. Stokes also came through with six block assists, which was just one fewer than teammate Myrthe Maring. Additionally, Stokes finished with an impressive hitting percentage of .429. Boyd put away seven of her 10 attacks.
Libero Jordi Holdaway racked up a match-high 16 digs for the Aggies, who edged the Broncos in five sets on Oct. 11 at the Wayne Estes Center.
Boise State’s Paige Bartsch matched Mehmedovic with a match-leading 13 kills. However, no other Bronco tallied more than eight kills.
The hosts were menacing from behind the service line as they finished with 10 aces to the Aggies’ three. Four of those Boise State aces took place during the opening set.
Boise State was clinging to a 18-17 lead in the second set before Utah State slammed the door with a 8-2 spurt. Shelby Capllonch and Holdaway both went on relatively lengthy service runs for the visitors.
The Broncos scored the first point of the third set, but the Aggies responded with a 4-0 run and never looked back. USU also went on spurts of 5-0, 3-0, 4-0 and 4-0 in the set.
BSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set before USU took the lead for good at 10-9 on a kill by Mehmedovic. That was the first of three straight points for the Aggies, who never let their advantage dip below two points the rest of the way against the defending Mountain West Tournament champions.
Up next for USU is a rematch against conference-leading UNLV, which outlasted the Aggies in five sets two weeks ago in Las Vegas. The Aggies will host the Rebels (18-3, 9-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Estes Center. Capllonch played for UNLV from 2019-2021.
USU SOCCER
It’s win or season over for the Aggies, who will host Boise State on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Bell Field. It’s the regular season finale for both sides and it’s a very important match for both.
Only the top six teams from the conference qualify for the Mountain West Tournament and the Aggies (7-5-7, 4-3-3 MW) are seventh in the standings, one point behind the Broncos (8-4-7, 4-2-4) and Colorado College. BSU would punch its ticket with a draw.
These are two of the most stingy teams in the conference as the Broncos have only allowed 13 goals in 19 matches, while the Aggies have only conceded 18 in 19 games. Both sides have found the back of the net 26 times.
Prior to the game, the Aggies will honors their five seniors in former Mountain Crest and Ridgeline standout Sammie Murdock, Jordan Foraker, Marren Nielsen, Kelsey Salvesen-Harmer and Sara Taylor. Murdock is tied with former Ridgeline star London Miller and Foraker for the top spot on the team with four goals each.
The Aggies have outshot all 10 of their Mountain West opponents this season and currently lead the conference in total shots (253) and shots on goal (119). USU freshman goalkeeper McKenzie Hunninghake ranks second in the MW with a very impressive goals against average of 0.309. Hunninghake and the Aggies have blanked their last three opponents, although USU failed to score in two of those matches.
Hayden Wilsey is Boise State’s leading goal scorer with eight, which is twice as many as anybody else on her team. Morgan Stone has chipped in with four goals and a team-high five assists for the Broncos, who made it to the Mountain West Tournament championship match a year ago.
USU leads the all-time series with BSU, 12-6-4, although the Broncos beat the Aggies by a 2-1 scoreline a year ago in Boise.
