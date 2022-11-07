It was the start to the 2022-23 college women’s basketball season Kayla Ard was hoping for from her Aggies.
Utah State jumped out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead, extended its advantage to 16 points later in the quarter and coasted to a 75-58 victory over the College of Idaho on Monday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“Proud of the win,” said Ard, who is USU’s head coach, in a press release. “Always happy to get a win, but I think we had some sloppy moments and we have a couple things we need to clean up. I’m really proud of our defensive effort. Our goal was to try to hold them under 60 points. We’ve been focused on defense and rebounding. We won the rebounding war and we did a pretty good job on defense, so I’m really proud of those areas.”
The Aggies buried a trio of 3-pointers during their 12-0 spurt to begin the game and ended up going 9 of 23 from 3-point range. Cristina Oliva drained 5 of 7 3-balls on her way to a game-high 17 points.
“We’ve been working on shooting all week, so it definitely carried over into today’s game,” said Oliva in a press release.
A handful of Aggies filled up the stat sheets against their NAIA opponents, including Maria Carvalho, Prima Chellis and Tamiah Robinson. Carvalho finished with 14 points and team-high tallies in rebounds (nine) and assists (five), plus she chipped in with three steals. Chellis contributed with 10 points, a team-best five steals and five rebounds, while Robinson came through with eight points, eight boards and four assists.
“I think it starts with Maria,” Ard said. “She never gets tired. She could play 40 minutes and I love that about her. She’s our point guard. She's our engine. We go as she goes. Her picking the ball up at half court and heating that ball-handler up, I think it rubs off on Tamiah (Robinson), it rubs off on Cristina (Oliva) or whoever our other guards are and then the post players fall behind that."
Mayson Kimball was the fourth Aggie to score in double figures as she contributed with 10 points, while teammate Abby Wahl added nine points and five rebounds. Indeed, it was a balanced team effort from USU, which led by as many as 23 points in the second and third quarters, and by as many at 24 midway through the final quarter.
The Aggies outscored the Yotes in each of the first three quarters and won the rebounding battle by a comfortable 46-34 margin.
Sienna Riggle paced the Yotes with 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field. Riggle also pulled down six rebounds for the College of Idaho, which got 12 points from Jada Reed.
Up next for the Lady Aggies is Southeastern Louisiana, which will travel to Logan for a Friday afternoon non-conference showdown at 3 p.m.
