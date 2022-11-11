Utah State came up short of victory and fell to 1-1 on the season after losing to Southeastern Louisiana by a 78-68 scoreline in a non-conference women’s basketball game Friday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
Early scoring droughts put the Aggies behind and the Lions were able to survive Utah State’s second-half resurgence.
The Aggies found themselves on the wrong end of a pair of 10-point runs and trailed by as many as 17 in the game, but never counted themselves out. However, a determined fourth-quarter performance wasn’t quite enough to overcome the slow start by the Aggies.
For USU head coach Kayla Ard, there was something about that grit and resilience that makes the loss at least a little bit more bearable.
“The stuff you can learn from a loss is substantial,” Ard said. “I know that I got a team that’s gonna fight, that’s going to leave it all out there and give me everything they’ve got.”
Utah State started the game with a 3-pointer by Mayson Kimball on its first possession, taking the lead for the only time in the contest. The Aggies then fell behind courses of a 10-0 spurt by Southeastern Louisiana that was broken up by another 3-ball from Kimball. Not long after, the Lions went on another 10-0 surge to pushing their lead to 22-7.
Down by 15, Utah State answered with seven straight points of their own, cutting their deficit to 22-7 and kickstarting the Aggie offense.
With the Aggie offense now waking up, Southeastern Louisiana was slowed down, but added slightly to their lead at 32-18 before back-to-back 3-pointers by Kimball fueled another 7-point scoring streak for the Aggies as they pared their deficit to seven.
The teams swapped a pair of points to close out the half and the Aggies trailed 34-27 at the break.
Coming out of the half, the Lions extended their advantage as they led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter.
Going into the fourth, the Aggies trailed, 57-45. Olivia Wikstrom got the Aggies started with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to nine.
Later, with 6:59 to play, Wikstrom assisted Kimball on a corner 3-ball to bring the deficit to seven.
The Lions made a layup, then Kimball was fouled and hit both of her free throws. Then, Wikstrom got a steal, which led to Tamiah Robinson assisting a Prima Chellis layup to bring the Aggies within five. Wikstrom came up with another steal and Maria Carvalho was fouled and hit her second of two foul shots.
Southeastern Louisiana missed a jump shot going the other way and Kimball grabbed the defensive rebound. Utah State missed a jumper on the other end, but Carvalho was there to get the rebound and the putback to bring the Aggies back within two points at 64-62.
However, a quick seven points by the Lions put the Aggies outside of striking distance. Kimball led the way in the fourth quarter with 10 points and a blocked shot, while Wikstrom had five points and two steals, and Carvahlo and Cristina Oliva chipped in with three points apiece.
Despite the loss, Utah State’s performance earned the approval of the coach.
“I’m disappointed that we lost, but the effort that those kids left out there, I will absolutely take what they gave me today,” Ard said. “They left everything they had out there for me.”
Kimball scored 24 points on 6 of 7 shooting, with a perfect 5 for 5 from beyond the arc and 7 for 10 from the free throw line. She added six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Carvalho played all 40 minutes for the Aggies and scored 17 points. She went 7 of 15 from the field and also contributed with eight rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Robinson scored six points on 3 of 8 shooting, plus she chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Coming off the bench, Wikstrom went 3 for 6 from the field and 1 for 1 from 3-point range on her way to scoring 10 points. She also had two assists, three steals and two rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.