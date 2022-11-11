Support Local Journalism

Utah State came up short of victory and fell to 1-1 on the season after losing to Southeastern Louisiana by a 78-68 scoreline in a non-conference women’s basketball game Friday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Early scoring droughts put the Aggies behind and the Lions were able to survive Utah State’s second-half resurgence.


