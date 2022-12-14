It was a memorable evening for the Lady Mustangs, who reigned supreme in a showdown of reigning state champions.
Mountain Crest kicked off its week with a 54-30 victory over Grantsville in a non-region girls wrestling dual Tuesday evening in Hyrum. The Mustangs are the two-time defending 4A state champions, while the Cowgirls were triumphant in the 1A/2A/3A division a season ago.
All 14 of the matches ended in pinning fashion, with Mountain Crest picking up nine of those pins. Kaitlin Lofthouse, who competes in the 125-pound weight class, dispatched of a returning state champion, while fellow Mustangs Eastyn Nyman (130) and Hailee Sharp (145) were triumphant against returning state finalists. Nyman is a defending 4A champion.
Other Mustangs who prevailed by fall were Kimberlynn Anderson (110), Nikell McKellar (115), Erin Smith (120), Madisyn Henry (140), Gracie Howard (170) and Kalie Jensen (235). Like Nyman, Howard was a state champ last season.
Green Canyon was in action Wednesday and the Lady Wolves split a pair of duals as they outpointed Skyline by a 33-6 scoreline and fell to Northridge, 30-24. None of the forfeited matches counted toward the team score in the Green Canyon-Northridge dual.
Yasmin Manjarrez (190), Gracie Blake (125), Amberly Shelley (135) and Allie Mitchell (155) secured pins for Green Canyon against Northridge, as did Kiah Saurey (140) and Jorilyn Herzog (170) against Skyline. Addison Hills (130) won by decision for the Wolves in their dual against Skyline. Additionally, Green Canyon went 4-1 in extra matches against Northridge and 3-2 in extra bouts against Skyline.
BOYS WRESTLING
West Side and Preston competed in Wednesday tri-meets, while Logan outpointed Taylorsville, 53-24, in a Tuesday dual at home.
West Side traveled to district rival Soda Springs and went 2-0, with wins over Firth (45-33) and the host Cardinals (46-33). Colten Gunderson (160) pinned both of his opponents for the Pirates, who also got pins from Colter Barzee (98) and Jack Olson (145) against Firth, and Kale Breckencamp (182) and Diego Ratliff (195) against Soda Springs. Mitchell Mumford (113) beat his foe from Soda Springs by major decision, while West Side teammate Joey Hansen (132) won comfortably by decision against Firth. There were several forfeits in each of the duals.
West Side’s Stellar Tew (126) came close to upsetting two-time reigning 2A state champ Gage Vasquez. Firth’s standout starting quarterback was able to prevail, 2-1.
Preston hosted Grace and 4A state power Blackfoot, and secured an expected split. The Indians defeated the Grizzlies by a 66-12 scoreline, and lost to the Broncos, 62-24. Grace only had four varsity grapplers in its dual against Preston, plus there were two double forfeits.
Preston’s Ethan Keller (160) and Saager Keller (182) each stuck their opponents from Grace in 62 seconds or fewer. Tavin Rigby (138), Parker Bodily (170) and Freeman Sturges (220) executed successful pinning combinations for the Indians in their dual against the Broncos.
A short-handed Taylorsville squad was no match for Logan, which picked up 30 points via forfeit. The Grizzlies got pins from Irwin Aguilar (150), Payton Redd (120) and Alexander Montenegro-Mendez (132), and Luke Stearns (190) was triumphant by technical fall. Redd and Aguilar were both on the mat for fewer than 60 seconds.
GIRLS HOOPS
Ridgeline kept its unblemished record intact by rolling past Preston, 75-24, Wednesday in Millville. The Riverhawks (6-0) scored between 20-26 points in each of the first three quarters.
Emilee Skinner led the way offensively for the Riverhawks as she finished with 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting from the field. Macie Brown chipped in with 12 points, to go along with her team-high 12 rebounds, for Ridgeline, which got 10 points apiece from Elise Livingston and Mikell Parry. Hallee Smith dished out six of her team’s 23 assists for the Riverhawks, who racked up 17 steals.
“Girls played another good game of team basketball, which is what we want to see,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We had 23 assists on 31 field goals. I was proud of the girls for their hustle, especially their rebounding. We ended with 33 rebounds on the night.”
Taya Tews knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on her way to nine points for Preston (1-7)
BOYS HOOPS
Sky View prevailed for the second time in as many nights at home and this was a big one as the Bobcats beat defending 3A state champion Layton Christian, 76-69. The Eagles (3-3) are competing at the 4A level this season.
It was another balanced offensive attack for the Bobcats, who got 20 points from Logan Deal — eight in the first and third quarters — 18 from Carter Davis, 17 from Tanner Davis and 10 from Hayden Howell. Sky View (8-1) broke open a close game by outscoring Layton Christian 20-11 in the third quarter to take a comfortable 57-43 lead.
“Fun win against a very athletic team,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Kids played very hard. We had a lot of deflections, led by Tanner Davis with six. They pressured us for four quarters and I thought we handled it well. Hayden, Tanner and Carter passed the ball well. Bringing Kendrick (Terrell) and Cole (Hillyard) off the bench in the second quarter gave us a lift and a lead that held up. Our length made it tough for them to work their offense at times. Happy for the team.”
