The short drive west to Dayton was a productive one for Preston’s boys wrestling program.
The Indians traveled back home with a pair of wins in a tri-meet against West Side and Teton. Preston beat Teton, 48-35, and then outpointed West Side, 49-30. Teton was able to edge West Side by a 42-36 scoreline in the other dual.
Preston was able to pick up six more forfeit points than Teton, which tied for seventh place at the 3A State Championships a year ago, and won six of the 11 contested matches. All of those victories by the Indians were in pinning fashion as Tavin Rigby (138-pound weight class), Quinn Bradford (145), Tayden Edwards (152), Micah Serr (182), Graham Ashcroft (190) and Freeman Sturges (220) came through with the maximum six points apiece.
The Preston-West Side dual was highlighted by a big 8-4 victory by Preston’s Krew Keller (98) over Colter Barzee in a matchup of potential state placers. Peyton Keller (120), Rigby (138), Bradford (145), Edwards (152), Serr (182), Ashcroft (195) and Brandon Lindhardt (285) were all victorious by fall for the Indians, while Stellar Tew (126), Tayson Royer (132), Colten Gunderson (160) and Ben Jensen (220) prevailed in pinning fashion for the Pirates. Serr is still undefeated this season for Preston.
West Side, ranked fourth in the most recent 1A/2A Coaches Poll, racked up 18 points via forfeit, but it wasn’t quite enough against Teton. Teton went 8-3 in the contested duels to hold off the hosts.
Jed Hurren (138), Kale Breckencamp (182) and Jace Royer (195) all prevailed by fall for the Pirates, who dominated in the extra matches as they went 6-1.
The Green Canyon boys were also in action Wednesday and the Wolves tested visiting Box Elder before falling, 39-30. The Bees picked up six points by forfeit and went 7-6 in the contested matches.
Daxton Reese (126), Sam Tanner (215), Logan Hull (175) and Jackson Landon (190) came through with pins for the Wolves, who got nice wins by decision from Quinn Richards (113) and Aaron Shumway (132). Green Canyon lost two bouts by decision, including one in overtime in a showdown between returning GC state champion Will Wheatley and Richardson Memorial finalist Cody Kaleikini of BE at heavyweight.
GIRLS WRESTLING
All of the Region 11 teams were in action Wednesday. These duals are typically contested every Tuesday, but this one was moved a day later because the Ross Brunson All-Star Dual took place during the normal time slot.
The much anticipated Mountain Crest-Bear River showdown was a thriller as it came down to the final duel, and Jayci Tolman (105) came through with a huge pin for the Mustangs, who outlasted the hosts, 42-39. These are the top two teams in 4A and two of the top four in the entire state.
All seven Mountain Crest victories were by fall as All-Star Mattee Turnbow (110), All-Star Jacie Shock (120), Ally Taylor (125), undefeated All-Star Eastyn Nyman (130), Anna Van Huss (135) and Gracie Howard (170) also secured the maximum six points for the visitors.
Meanwhile, Sky View earned a 36-24 win over Green Canyon. The Bobcats went 3-2 in the contested bouts and also won four of the five extra ones.
Shea Buttars (135), Dika Dekar (155) and Marjorie Tauti (235) all pinned their opponents in varsity matches for the Bobcats. It was a huge win for Buttars over Kiah Saurey, who won a tournament at Tooele High School last weekend.
Green Canyon got varsity pins from Onnika Christensen (110) and Amberly Shelley (125).
Ridgeline traveled to Logan and prevailed by a 42-12 scoreline. The Riverhawks were triumphant by fall in all five of the contested bouts as Kinley Seale (110), Lorelai Woodard (115), Taya Crookston (120), All-Star Emi Stahl (125) and Alivia Brenchley (190) secured those pins.
PREP BOYS HOOPS
A 10-point second-half lead was not enough for Preston (11-4, 0-1) against undefeated district rival Pocatello (13-0, 2-0). The Thunder, ranked 2nd in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, outscored the visiting Indians 19-6 in the fourth quarter and escaped with a 65-60 win.
Poky went on a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Thunder held the Indians scoreless for the first five-plus minutes of the final quarter.
Third-ranked Preston got a huge game from post player Tate Hess, who poured in a career-high 27 points. Drew Jones buried four 3-points and finished with 12 points for Preston, which got a trio of treys and 11 points from Will Hamblin.
Future Boise State player Julian Bowie went off for 34 points for Poky, which outscored Preston by nine points from the free throw line. The Indians only knocked down 3 of 9 of their freebies as shaky shooting from the charity stripe continues to hound them.
