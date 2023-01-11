Support Local Journalism

In what seemed like an easy way to raise money and exact revenge for long-standing grudges, the Bear Lake High School wrestling team hosted an event Friday in which each wrestler would go three rounds versus a family member, or in some instances a teacher.

Though the situation looked ripe for multiple counts of elder abuse, the tables turned quickly as the BLHS squad found itself pummeled, put upon, and pinned by parents and kid sisters alike.


