...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6
to 10 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
In what seemed like an easy way to raise money and exact revenge for long-standing grudges, the Bear Lake High School wrestling team hosted an event Friday in which each wrestler would go three rounds versus a family member, or in some instances a teacher.
Though the situation looked ripe for multiple counts of elder abuse, the tables turned quickly as the BLHS squad found itself pummeled, put upon, and pinned by parents and kid sisters alike.
In the announcer’s chair, principal Luke Kelsey seemed to be enjoying the spectacle, laughing and taunting the besieged grapplers over the loudspeaker.
On the financial side, the event seemed to be a hit, with a turnout of several hundred and some generous donations in the auction portion of the evening.
