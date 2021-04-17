Seventy-four youth participated in the 21st Annual West Side Fine Arts Competition, held April 14, in the Dahle Performing Arts building in Dayton.
The competition recognizes excellence in both music and art, with 15 contestants in the musical division and 59 in the art division.
Brittyn Jensen won the female vocalist division and Grace Turnbow took second place.
Nathan Housley won the instrumental division, with Jonathan Rojas taking second place.
Kori Ballif won the piano division.
Nathan Jensen won in the pastels competition with Page Comeau taking second.
Dakota Nelson won in the sculpture division, and Nathan Jensen took second place.
Jacob Stokes won the colored pencil division with Anna Gunderson taking second place.
Paige Comeau won the drawing division with Rylie Evans taking second place. Jocie Phillips won the painting division and McKenna Moyle took second.
Duke and Katie Mumford emceed the event, which was organized by committee members Mary Penrod, Carolyn Smart, Julie Nash, Nancy Cox, Nate Woodward, Lisa Sears, Jennifer Housely and Lorena England.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for the students to work towards excellence in the fine arts," said Penrod. The competition is sponsored by West Side School District and is supported with donations from Stokes Thriftway and Papa Jays.
Guest performances were given by returning winners, Deborah Hornberger and Landon Warrick.