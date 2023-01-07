Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Wow—this last week was exciting to say the least. The course of the Monday night football game took a turn for the worse, with the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. I have watched a lot of football, but never experienced the emotional magnitude of that game. Thank goodness a week later Mr. Hamlin appears to be recovering.

Such a happening does cause one to pause. For various reasons it was good to see the regard for human life on the football field. The players' response was refreshing. They were concerned about their fellow player and not about the outcome of the game.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.