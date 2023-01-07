Wow—this last week was exciting to say the least. The course of the Monday night football game took a turn for the worse, with the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. I have watched a lot of football, but never experienced the emotional magnitude of that game. Thank goodness a week later Mr. Hamlin appears to be recovering.
Such a happening does cause one to pause. For various reasons it was good to see the regard for human life on the football field. The players' response was refreshing. They were concerned about their fellow player and not about the outcome of the game.
In fact most knelt and some appeared to be praying, while on public television! That was really refreshing. Some high school coaches have been criticized and even fired for just doing that.
The bigger thought is that the young man did not start his day out thinking anything like this would occur. Like most of us he got up, did his morning routine, probably had some food and off to warm up for the game. Just as today you got up, got ready for work, or just had your morning coffee, checked the news, etc. Life becomes a routine. Nothing wrong with routines, yet this could be the last day for us.
I don’t say that to be cynical. It is a reality we don't often think about and, until recently, I did the same. There always would be tomorrow. But when you have a major medical emergency, like this athlete, you begin to think differently. Those routine activities take on a new meaning and you live a life with more gratitude for the simple things like breathing.
So with that in mind, how do you start your day? For me, I begin with thanking God for my life, I know His word indicates there is a time to live and a time to die. I expect many more days, but in the meantime I plan to enjoy each day He gives me.
If I had a job I would be grateful for the work and would give it 100 percent of my energy. I worked over fifty years and now I am thankful for being able to have my morning coffee and watch the snow fall. My advice to those still busy with work and family: slow down some and enjoy the benefits of your labor and family. Take time with one another and BREATHE.
I worked with a lady who had this as a sign over her head in her office. When anyone came in all “bent out of shape,” she would point to the sign. So with that I will point to the sign: BREATHE and have a blessed day. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
