Don’t know if you have been noticing: the media and local news channels have been reporting “non-news.” I remember as a kid I used to hear about international news as well as local. Now we hear about the social activities of dignitaries, and who is being sued for what.

Recently India launched a missile that may have gone around the moon. The monsoons are flooding a lot of India and in China dignitaries seem to be disappearing on a regular basis. Meanwhile you hear nothing about what is being discovered about President Biden and his son, Hunter.


