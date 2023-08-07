Don’t know if you have been noticing: the media and local news channels have been reporting “non-news.” I remember as a kid I used to hear about international news as well as local. Now we hear about the social activities of dignitaries, and who is being sued for what.
Recently India launched a missile that may have gone around the moon. The monsoons are flooding a lot of India and in China dignitaries seem to be disappearing on a regular basis. Meanwhile you hear nothing about what is being discovered about President Biden and his son, Hunter.
When will we hear real news? For some of us who try, we can skip ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC or CNN. I tend to watch Newsmax or One America News.
In fact, with Tucker Carlson gone from Fox, I don’t even listen to Fox. I also have some international sources to check out on the internet, such as WION. Its interesting to hear what other countries are saying about our news and our President.
I send my weekly articles to a group of family and friends. My article on confidence is the one that struck a note with my son. He commented that my article would never make it to the paper and second, if it did, the opinions of those on Facebook would crucify my life! I reminded him I do not do Facebook and what people say is their opinion and it does not affect me. If they were critiquing my writing that would be fine, but no one does effective debate anymore.
What happened to learning the facts before opening your mouth? Doing your own research and making your own decision? Our youth have been bottle-fed anti-American information. In many schools our country’s history is not even being taught, and any remnant left of history, such as a statue, they are trying to remove. What can we do about this?
Well, start by trying different news sources, and listening to other opinions on a subject. Once again, get involved in your local politics. Pay attention to the policies your elected officials are passing. Get involved in your children’s education. What books are they reading?
Stay strong as a patriot and do not be ASHAMED of what you believe. God is still the creator of our life and gives us the breath of life. So with that, God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
