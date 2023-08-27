h

Roberts farmer Tristan Sponseller, Whitefield Global Holdings shop manager Jared McKenna, Whitefield Chief Innovation Operator John Lupien, U of I Potato Processing Systems and Weed Specialist Pam Hutchinson, and Whitefield official Jamie Petty are shown holding up products made from hemp. The company held an open house Wednesday to celebrate its recent opening.

 Lisa Smith

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Hemp is being grown in Madison County. And it’s perfectly legal to do so.

The government gave hemp the go-ahead in 2014 after the plant spent decades off the market over concerns that it was just like the hallucinogenic marijuana. High taxes attached to the then Schedule 1 drug as well as competition from other companies making items similar to those produced by hemp limited any production of the plant.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.