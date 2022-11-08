Support Local Journalism

Preston High School will present “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-12, as well as on Monday, Nov. 14. All shows will start at 7 p.m. in the PHS auditorium.

“The Unsinkable Molly Brown” tells the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown, a socialite and philanthropist from Denver, Colorado who survived the sinking of the Titanic.


