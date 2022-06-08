100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
June 8, 1922
BIG PICNIC AT LAKE FOR BEAR LAKE FARMERS
The annual Farm Bureau Outing at Fish Haven on Wednesday, June 14th
promises to be a great event. Aside from the annual picnic which the Farm Bureau has held annually for several years, there will be dancing, a baseball game between two lively teams. Dr. Caroline Hedger of the Elizabeth McCormick Memorial Hospital of Chicago and Pres. Ephriam Bergenson of Utah Farm Bureau will be the principal speakers. Good musical numbers will be rendered.
Visitors from other counties in the state will be present at this outing and
every farmer in the county is urged by the County Farm Bureau to bring their picnic and families and attend the outing.
Automobiles will run from the Bear Lake Motor Company at Montpelier to
and from the lake for $1.00 for round trip, and the W. Findlay Garage at Paris for fifty cents the round trip.
75 years ago
News Examiner
June 5, 1947
MINNETONKA CAVE RE-OPENS TO PUBLIC
After being closed since the beginning of the war, Minnetonka Cave in St. Charles canyon will be re-opened to the public this summer, two days each week. Until further notice the cave will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., beginning June 1.
Guide service and lights will be furnished and for the present season no charge will be made for visiting the cave. The trip through the cave requires from two to three hours and a schedule of tours is as follows: tours start from the end of the road at 9 a.m., 12 noon and 3 p.m. The trip involves about two miles of walking up and down hill. A light jacket is advisable for in the cave since the temperature is about 40 degrees F. Development work done in 1939 and 1940 enables the visitor to view this cave over improved trails and stairs with guard rails.
For further information contact the forest ranger, Jay B. Henn, at Paris.
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
June 8, 1972
EIGHT CONTESTANTS TO PERFORM AT ANNUAL MISS BEAR LAKE PAGEANT STAGED BY MONTPELIER LIONS CLUB MEMBERS
Curtains part at 8 p.m., Saturday in Bear Lake High School auditorium for Montpelier Lions Club presentation of the Twelfth Annual Miss Bear Lake Pageant. From eight beautiful and talented contestants judges from Ogden will choose Miss Bear Lake for 1972-73.
Tom Burgoyne, president of the sponsoring club, said the reappearance of Julie Kibby, Miss Bear Lake 1971-72, the well balanced talents of contestants, specialty numbers, and development of the theme, “We’ve Only Just Begun,” should rank Saturday’s pageant among the most colorful and entertaining.
As a preliminary to Miss America Pageant, the four judges from Ogden will determine the winner and runners-up on basis of talent, personality, appearance in bathing suit and gown.
Names of contestants in order of introduction and succeeding appearances in Miss America routines are: Tracy Gregersen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Gregersen; Debbie Burgoyne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom L. Burgoyne; Lucille Pugmire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn Pugmire; Julie Kunz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Kunz of Dingle; Jolaine Ream, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Ream of Dingle; Delene Kunz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arlo Kunz of Bern; Teresa Barnson, daughter of Mr, and Mrs. Glenn Barnson; and Donnetta Tippetts, daughter of Mrs. Earl Tippetts, of Georgetown.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
June 4, 1997
NEWS-EXAMINER BREAKS OUT INTO COLOR
The News-Examiner for the first time is using a colored news photo. While this week’s edition is a first, the News-Examiner has used full color at various times in the past.
Occasionally on a Christmas edition, and lately in advertising, the paper has broken out into full color.
With the advent of new technology the capability of color is somewhat less expensive, and generally much easier. Listening to those who have had to learn the computer programs that allow the paper to use full color would not give anyone the idea that it is easier. Everyone knows, however, that there is always a first time for every accomplishment, and the first time is always the hardest.