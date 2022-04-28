SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday, May 7
10 a.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and arrival of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives
11 a.m. — Cultural Programs
Noon — Locomotive Ranger Program and Reenactment
1 p.m. — Cultural Programs
2 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and Reenactment
3 p.m. — Cultural Programs
4:30 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and depature of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives
5 p.m. — Visitor Center Closes
Tuesday, May 10
9:30 a.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and arrival of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives
10 a.m. — Champagne Photograph for Visitors in Period Dress
10:30 a.m. — Music by Bear River High School Band
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Commemorative Ceremony; Reenactment of 1869 Ceremony and Champagne Photograph with visitors
2 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program; Reenactment of 1869 Ceremony and Champagne Photograph with visitors
2:45-4:15 p.m. — Cab Tours of the Locomotives
4:30 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and departure of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.