SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, May 7

10 a.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and arrival of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives

11 a.m. — Cultural Programs

Noon — Locomotive Ranger Program and Reenactment

1 p.m. — Cultural Programs

2 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and Reenactment

3 p.m. — Cultural Programs

4:30 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and depature of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives

5 p.m. — Visitor Center Closes

Tuesday, May 10

9:30 a.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and arrival of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives

10 a.m. — Champagne Photograph for Visitors in Period Dress

10:30 a.m. — Music by Bear River High School Band

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Commemorative Ceremony; Reenactment of 1869 Ceremony and Champagne Photograph with visitors

2 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program; Reenactment of 1869 Ceremony and Champagne Photograph with visitors

2:45-4:15 p.m. — Cab Tours of the Locomotives

4:30 p.m. — Locomotive Ranger Program and departure of Jupiter and No. 119 locomotives

5 p.m. — Visitor Center Closes

