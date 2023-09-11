Class of ’59. Front: Carole Bradley Feinauer, Gail Gardner Dayton, Marilyn Wilcox Shayegi, Linda Stephens Walker, Elaine Spencer Daines. Back: Kent Perkins, Lonnie Wood, Bentsen Moss, Willy Jenkinson, Ross Peterson, Jerry Williams, and Lee Roderick.
Ross Walker
Class of’60. Front: Layne Wilcox, Gloria Allred Miller, Diane Dalrymple Guinn, Colleen Long Jensen, Gladys Clark Farmer, Rodney Wood. Back: Ron Glenn, Nolan Phillips, Glay Homer, Richard Anthony, Marden Phelps, Orrin George, Terrell Skinner.
The 63/64-year combined Class Reunion of Classes 1959 and 1960 was held on August 26 at the Ranch Hand in Montpelier. Fifty guests were present, including spouses or other guests. They gathered at 11 a.m. for social hour, followed by a delicious buffet luncheon.
Luke Kelsey, principal of Bear Lake High School, was the keynote speaker and told of some of the achievements of the school. This included multiple district and state championships in athletics and academic areas. Among other things, the football team won its first-ever state championship last year, and the Student Council earned the Student Council Award 22 out of 23 years.
Linda and Ross Walker presented a slide show “Over the Years” to show photos of the Bear Lake Valley and classmates through the years.
Nolan Phillips distributed a list of teachers and asked attendees to tell who was their favorite and why. Several were mentioned and, in each case, classmates said how much these teachers meant to them and what a difference they made in their lives.
Several individuals submitted write-ups about lessons learned since high school. These were given to Mr. Kelsey and are to be used in social science classes.
