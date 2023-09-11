Support Local Journalism

The 63/64-year combined Class Reunion of Classes 1959 and 1960 was held on August 26 at the Ranch Hand in Montpelier. Fifty guests were present, including spouses or other guests. They gathered at 11 a.m. for social hour, followed by a delicious buffet luncheon.

Luke Kelsey, principal of Bear Lake High School, was the keynote speaker and told of some of the achievements of the school. This included multiple district and state championships in athletics and academic areas. Among other things, the football team won its first-ever state championship last year, and the Student Council earned the Student Council Award 22 out of 23 years.


