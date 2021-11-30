The body of a Cache Valley man was discovered by a Logan road worker on Tuesday morning after a motorcycle crash that police believe occurred sometime earlier.
Around 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a traffic accident at 1750 West 200 South in Logan where a man was found dead at the scene.
In a police statement released Tuesday afternoon, the man was identified as 52-year-old Darwin Jay Bundy of Wellsville.
“We’re still actively trying to determine the cause of the crash,” said Lt. Bret Randall, explaining the eastbound motorcycle appeared to have been piloted off road after failing to negotiate a turn.
It’s unclear precisely when the accident occurred or how long Bundy had been there.
“It’s apparent he’d been there some time,” Randall said.
Randall said Bundy’s body was originally found by a Logan City employee who was checking out some recent repairs that had been done on the road.
“This isn’t the first accident we’ve had down here,” Randall said, explaining the road is windy with limited light this time of year. “Motorcycles can be hard to stop when they get going in a straight line. We just want people to drive safe and be aware of their surroundings.”
According to the statement, a Utah state Medical Examiner was notified and will assist with the ongoing investigation.