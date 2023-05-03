...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Illustration of the Haymarket Riot in Harper’s Weekly, 1886.
When I began to research about May Day, I had no idea where it would lead. My remembrance was springtime, flowers, Maypole dancing and May baskets. I was not too far off. Seems we did have these activities back in the “ole” days when I was in the 8th grade. In looking for background information on Wikipedia, May Day festivities turned out to have some ancient origin in Roman times. Seems there was a Goddess of Flowers, Floralia, and from April 27 to May 1 they held a series of celebrations.
Course, it seems the Romans where always finding a reason for a party! Maybe that was the downfall of their civilization? Well, on with May Day. Many European and North American countries adopted this tradition. Some say the maypole dance represented fertility, the male being the pole and the female the dancers. I don’t think when I was a maypole dancer in 8th grade that the thought crossed my mind!
I do remember doing May baskets with flowers and goodies and leaving them on neighbor’s doorsteps. According to Wikipedia, these traditions have faded in popularity since the 20th century. May Day baskets were the most popular. The most relevant fact related to May Day was a correlation with the labor unions. Though it had only a spurious connection to the date May 1, it became an “International Labor Day.”
In Chicago in May of 1884, the Federation of Organized Trade and Labor Union, later to be called the American Federation of Labor (AFL), was meeting to discuss unfair labor hours. They declared that, effective May 1, 1886, eight hours would be a legal workday. Interesting that now we beg for a 10-hour workday so we can have more time off. My how things change.
Back to 1886. On May 1, 1886 a major strike was planned. It affected more than 13,000 businesses in the US, and some 300,000 workers went on strike. About 40,000 left work in Chicago. To summarize, the first few days of the strike were peaceful, but it soon escalated and on May 3 several workers clashed with the police. Some were injured and some killed. The next day saw more violence, and someone threw a bomb amid a crowd of protesters.
This resulted in more shootings by the police and protesters. Several died on each side. In the end, a trial was held in Chicago, and eight men were prosecuted as instigators of the protest. The news media and public were generally fired up in demanding prosecution. Only one of the eight accused had any connection with the bombing; that one, in fact, was not even there, but helped with planning.
As a result four were hanged, several got life sentences, and one committed suicide. This date, May 1, became a national holiday to honor the protest at the haymarket in Chicago. Today roughly 66 countries honor May Day, yet the US was trying not to be involved. In fact, President Cleveland moved the day to September 1, or Labor Day. You ask why? There rose a concern that the socialists and communists embraced this holiday, and the US wanted to distance itself from these types of policies. Another President, Eisenhower, wanted to label May 1 as “Law Day.”
So now when I think of May Day, I still like the May Baskets, but real-life labor issues were far more valuable. Seems with that with recent summer protests in the US, things may have not changed. But they have: we must look at the “why” of both events. Improving labor conditions versus destroying property and businesses haphazardly must weigh out differently. It’s like comparing an apple to an orange. The only thing they have in common is they are both fruits.
This little bit of history has reminded me to weigh the facts. When I hear the news, I must find the facts. The news media in the case of the Hay Market riots were biased and sought revenge, rather than advocating “innocent until proven guilty.” Always check the facts. So with that, God Bless America, and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
