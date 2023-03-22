ba

Coach Von Saxton and the 1999 Lady Bears varsity basketball team.

 News-Examiner archive

At the girls’ state basketball tournament in February, Bear Lake athletic director Jared Hillier was on hand to accept an award for the school’s 1999 team: they had been named the year’s “Legends of the Game” team.

The award is given to one boys team from at least 30 years prior, and one girls team from at least 20 years prior. The ‘99 Lady Bears brought home the school’s first and only state championship for girls’ basketball.


