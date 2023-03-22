At the girls’ state basketball tournament in February, Bear Lake athletic director Jared Hillier was on hand to accept an award for the school’s 1999 team: they had been named the year’s “Legends of the Game” team.
The award is given to one boys team from at least 30 years prior, and one girls team from at least 20 years prior. The ‘99 Lady Bears brought home the school’s first and only state championship for girls’ basketball.
The article from this newspaper recapping the ‘99 championship follows.
Basketball comes of age (Feb. 24, 1999)
Historically in America, 21 has been the “coming of age” year. For the Bear Lake Lady Bears basketball team, that has proven to be true. After 21 years as a sport at Bear Lake, the Lady Bears brought home the A-2 state basketball trophy with three wins at the state tournament in Nampa. This is the first time that a 5th-district team has ever won at the state championship also.
“These girls have taken Bear Lake High School women’s athletics to a new height,” said principal Glay Homer. “They have shown this to be a premier program in this state. They are repeat state volleyball champs, state basketball champs, and have the potential to do very well in softball.”
After their rousing 61-45 victory over the Weiser Wolverines last Saturday, the Lady Bears were rewarded with the trophy, the banner, and an individual medal for each girl. But the celebrations weren’t over yet.
Monday, the high school gathered to congratulate the state champions in a short and applause-filled assembly in the school gym.
“This is the first time the Bear Lake girls have won a game in the state basketball tournament, and they went all the way and won it all,” Homer told the students. “We are all proud of these fine young women and how well they have represented our school.”
Coach Von Saxton was the next to congratulate the team. “We went into the tournament with a 25-2 record. Those two losses were to American Falls, but we did beat the Beavers, so we are definitely the A-2 state champs!”
As well as students, several parents, and high school staff, a reporter and cameraman from KVSI TV in Pocatello was in the gym to congratulate the girls.
“This was quite a team effort,” Saxton continued. “A lot of teams go through the season looking for one or two players to carry them through the tournament, but we didn’t need to worry about that. We have an entire team that helped us win the state tournament.”
Saxton explained that ten of the 14 players scored in the championship game, and all 14 were on the floor at some point during the game. “And one of those to score was a freshman!”
Applause, cheers and whistles erupted after each sentence as Bear Lake’s student body let the players know how they felt.
Saxton finished with a comment to his team. “Girls, this was an excellent team effort and a fabulous year. Thank you. And we need to thank our fans who have supported us all the way.”
Three freshmen were part of the team that brought home the state trophy. One, Lea Hendricks, later summed up what they felt. “They didn’t tell us ahead of time that they were going to take us three freshmen to Nampa, so we were really excited and thrilled to be included. As a JV player, it’s great to have this experience, and I got to play 54 seconds in the state tournament! I’ll remember it forever.”
Assistant basketball coach and head volleyball coach Laura Cammack said the win was a fantastic experience. “After 14 years as assistant basketball coach, it was awesome to be part of the state championship team. And to have it happen the same year we repeated as volleyball champs made it even more special.”
Haley Echols and Kelsey Stafford, team captains and the only two seniors on the team, presented the first place trophy and the banner to the school and to Mr. Homer.
In closing, Mr. Homer commented that people had better keep an eye on these Bear Lake girls. With very few seniors on any of the teams, he predicted a winning future.
“We have the chance for a three-peat in volleyball next year, a repeat in basketball, and don’t forget about the softball team because they’re always a strong team,” Homer said.
Afterwards, he quietly complimented the. athletes. “These are very classy ladies, great athletes. But more importantly, they are excellent students and a credit to our school. I give them the highest praise I can.”
The 14 young women who were part of the 1999 A-2 State Basketball Championship Team included seniors Haley Echols and Kelsey Stafford; juniors Crystal Hardcastle, Cordie Hendricks, Jodi Kunz, Mindy Saxton, Hayden Keetch, and Stephanie Kropushek; sophomores Chynna Wilcox, Kasey Phelps and Tori Parks and freshmen Brenda Peterson, Lea Hendricks and Kelly Parks.
