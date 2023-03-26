m

House Bill 24 (H24), a piece of legislation that gathered a lot of attention, was passed earlier this Legislative Session by the House and sent to the Senate. The bill did not have strong support in the Senate, so it was held by the Senate Commerce Committee chair. H24 expands the existing Idaho Launch Program to include high school graduates starting with the Class of 2024. Students that qualify could receive up to a $8,500 grant to be used for a career technical program, a community college, a workforce training provider, or a college of their choice. An emphasis would be placed on students going into careers that are “in-demand,” like welders, plumbers, electricians, nurses, and other technical fields. The Workforce Development Council would administer the program and determine who qualifies for grants. H24 has issues that made some senators uneasy, like the grant could be used for room and board in addition to tuition. Other issues were that the bill lacks accountability to the Legislature, and it eliminates the Opportunity Scholarship used for higher education.

To address these concerns, a few senators worked on a “trailer” bill to clarify H24. Senate Bill 1167 (S1167) makes changes to H24 by requiring the Workforce Development Council to provide a report to the Legislature every year giving more accountability to the program. S1167 also caps the maximum State match at 80%, or $8,000, and limits the use of funds to tuition only at community colleges and workforce training providers. Consequently, S1167’s fiscal note dropped from $120 million to $80 million, which is what the Legislature appropriated in the Special Session held last September. S1167 fixed many of our concerns and made it easier to pass both H24 and S1167. Yes, both bills help Idaho businesses in securing their future workforce needs, but the legislative purpose of these bills is to help low-income and fixed-income families and their children secure their future economic security. Similar programs in other states have had great success and it has been proven to raise the average income of those that participate. H24 will now go to the Governor and S1167 will go to the House to be debated.


