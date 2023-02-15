h

The Governor, early this year, proposed some legislation to expand what he calls the Idaho Launch Program. House Bill 24 (H24) effects high school graduating seniors, beginning with the class of 2024, by providing an education grant of $8,500 that would be paid out over two years for tuition costs for any workforce training center, career technical program, community college, or 4-year college in the State of Idaho. There would be a preference given to students pursuing careers that are in demand, especially fields that result in the area of technical careers. The Idaho Launch Program would be funded from $102 million in an existing program plus the $80 million that was set aside and approved by the legislature in the 2022 Extraordinary Session held last September. In addition, the Postsecondary Credit Scholarship and the Opportunity Scholarship programs will be eliminated, freeing up another $22 million to be used for this new proposal.

H24 passed the House by two votes and came to the Senate to be considered. There are some concerns with eliminating the two scholarship programs. There are also concerns with the whole concept of distributing taxpayer money in this manner. Of course, the purpose is to persuade Idaho kids to stay in Idaho for their education. The bill has been assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee and we will see if there is sufficient support in the Senate to advance the legislation.


