...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Governor, early this year, proposed some legislation to expand what he calls the Idaho Launch Program. House Bill 24 (H24) effects high school graduating seniors, beginning with the class of 2024, by providing an education grant of $8,500 that would be paid out over two years for tuition costs for any workforce training center, career technical program, community college, or 4-year college in the State of Idaho. There would be a preference given to students pursuing careers that are in demand, especially fields that result in the area of technical careers. The Idaho Launch Program would be funded from $102 million in an existing program plus the $80 million that was set aside and approved by the legislature in the 2022 Extraordinary Session held last September. In addition, the Postsecondary Credit Scholarship and the Opportunity Scholarship programs will be eliminated, freeing up another $22 million to be used for this new proposal.
H24 passed the House by two votes and came to the Senate to be considered. There are some concerns with eliminating the two scholarship programs. There are also concerns with the whole concept of distributing taxpayer money in this manner. Of course, the purpose is to persuade Idaho kids to stay in Idaho for their education. The bill has been assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee and we will see if there is sufficient support in the Senate to advance the legislation.
The property tax issue is still being worked on as three bills have been printed in the House. Senator Scott Grow introduced his bill that will use 4.5% of sales tax to provide relief for homeowners. Representative Jason Monks introduced a more complicated bill that takes revenue from several different areas to pay down school levies. The third bill, brought by Representative Bruce Skaug, sets the homeowner exemption at 55% of the property’s assessed value up to a cap of $224,360. The bill also seeks to “recalibrate” property tax distribution between operating, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and residential property. There seems to be some support for the first two bills and not so much for the third. There is talk that there may be a way to combine the Grow and Monks bills in some way in order to get the best of both. Time will tell as the Legislative Session progresses.
Medicaid expansion is also an ongoing topic as the legislature has the responsibility to review the program this year. The cost continues to go up mostly because of the number of people enrolled. Drug costs and service costs are also going up and are higher than originally projected. Medicaid currently has about 414 thousand people enrolled. Total expenditure for 2022 was $3.92 billion. The expenditures cover prescribed drugs, behavior health services, inpatient and outpatient services and many others. With that, costs without Medicaid expansion would cost the State around $78 million to cover expenditures like medical costs at the Idaho Department of Corrections and indigent and mental health costs. As of now, the cost shares that the State has with the federal government is still a 90/10 split, with the federal government paying 90%.
I have received and appreciate the many letters from home. I have been trying to respond to most of you. Please continue to share your views on legislation moving through the legislature. I welcome your input!
