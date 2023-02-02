Support Local Journalism

Bear River Association of Governments' annual Point-In-Time count took place early Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings last week as volunteers searched Cache County for individuals who were without shelter the night of Jan. 25.

According to Jess Lucero — Utah State University’s department head over social work and PIT count lead for the Bear River Region — the preliminary numbers for this year’s count show that 18 individuals were unsheltered, 68 were sheltered and 64 were in transitional housing.


