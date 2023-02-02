Bear River Association of Governments' annual Point-In-Time count took place early Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings last week as volunteers searched Cache County for individuals who were without shelter the night of Jan. 25.
According to Jess Lucero — Utah State University’s department head over social work and PIT count lead for the Bear River Region — the preliminary numbers for this year’s count show that 18 individuals were unsheltered, 68 were sheltered and 64 were in transitional housing.
Data is still being collected from individuals working with different organizations, the final count will likely be slightly higher.
There were also 26 observations made by volunteers. These instances include times when individuals without homes were found but could not be woken up or declined to participate. Individuals in this category will not be included in the state’s data.
As listed in a report available at jobs.utah.gov, the total amount of individuals without homes in Cache County in the 2020 PIT Count was 107. Of these individuals, 52 were not sheltered. In 2021, the total was 104 with 27 being without shelter. In 2022, 166 individuals were counted as homeless, but only 12 were unsheltered.
Lucero said “additional emergency shelter options” such as the W.A.B. Warming Center and BRAG-issued hotel vouchers have helped make a difference in the amount of unsheltered people from 2020 compared to now.
She also mentioned how “a record volunteer turn-out this year with over 130 volunteers spread across three nights” helped provide “fuller geographic coverage and increased our likelihood of locating unhoused folks.”
Among those volunteers were USU students, local political leaders, BRAG employees, and other community members. They met around 4 a.m. to team up and go out searching for folks seeking refuge in cars, storage units, parks, benches, open businesses and other places.
Lucero, who organized the assignments, also gave a virtual training for those who participated.
When groups found individuals, they were to approach in a way that avoided surprising or startling people and introduce themselves. The volunteers carried things like hygiene kits, gloves, gift cards and blankets to offer those they found.
“I’m heartened to see that our unsheltered count has dropped since 2020 due to additional emergency shelter options,” Lucero told The Herald Journal. “Nevertheless, it is difficult to see folks trying to stay warm in unsafe temperatures — we have more work to do to shore up our homeless service system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.