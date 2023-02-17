In a collaboration between Logan city and Weber State University, Cache County residents are being offered smart thermostats at nearly half the usual price.
Cache County residents can purchase discounted Nest Thermostat E’s — usually priced at $129 — for $67 through the Empower Northern Utah Program. The deal will run until Feb. 26.
The goal of WSU’s Empower Northern Utah Energy Efficiency Program is to help over 240 households increase the efficiency of their homes. According to Logan’s conservation coordinator, Emily Malik, WSU reached out to her when there was a small number of smart thermostats leftover needing a home.
According to Weber State’s Sustainability Team, the Nest E Thermostat can cut heating bills, saving the average U.S. household more than $130 a year. They also are energy efficient, and help improve air quality in the home by reducing the combustion of natural gas.
According to Malik, smart thermostats learn and adapt to the occupants of a home, adjusting accordingly to save as much energy as possible. It will keep track of when a person adjusts their thermostat and when they are home, she said.
“They can definitely help you set a schedule that I think is more efficient for your family that works for everyone in the house,” Malik said.
These smart thermostats can also be adjusted through an app, said Malik, which can be helpful for people who forget to turn their thermostats down, or those who are out of town.
“It creates peace of mind,” she said.
Smart thermostats can be purchased through the program's website, where those interested can also verify if a nest would work in their home. There will be two pick-up days at Logan's Environmental Department: March 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and March 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Malik said she hopes those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford a smart thermostat can through this program.
“They’re honestly a good way for residents to not have to think about adjusting their thermostat,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.