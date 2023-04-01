Blake Christensen knows up close and personal the tragic outcome of colon cancer that isn’t detected early. In 1989 he lost his father due to the disease, and in 2017 he lost a son about six months after he was diagnosed with the same cancer.
His son was only 40 years old.
Christensen, 70, of Tremonton said the death of his son not only impacted him personally, but he saw how the loss affected his two grandsons, who are still dealing with the loss.
Christensen shared his story with The Herald Journal, but also with Intermountain Health, which in March toured the state with a large, inflatable colon to help bring awareness to people about the importance of getting regular colon screenings.
Bringing awarenessThe giant colon made a stop at the Budge Clinic at Logan Regional Hospital, where this past Tuesday around 300 people stopped by to learn about colon cancer, including hereditary factors, symptoms, and regular screenings.
The nurses and administrators who were there to provide information to visitors deemed the event a success.
“People have been stopping by all morning,” Janilee Bishop, a registered nurse with the endoscopy lab at Intermountain Health, said on Tuesday.
Some people stopped by to see what the fuss was about; others came specifically because they had faced cancer head on and wanted to support the awareness effort.
A big “45” balloon was set on a table next to the inflatable colon, depicting the age at which people should seriously consider getting tested for colon cancer. The number used to be 50 years, said Bishop, who has been with the clinic for 27 years. She explained the lower age to check for colon cancer is beneficial to patients since more insurances now accept testing at 45.
The event was to spark awareness, to remind people to not ignore symptoms, and to get tested. Testing for older adults, those 45 and older, is every 10 years for individuals without a personal history or family lineage of cancer, but about every five years for those who do, Bishop said.
“Don’t ignore the symptoms,” she said, noting these days colon cancer is a “very treatable disease” if caught early.
Some of the symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, rectal bleeding, unintentional weight loss.
The inflatable colon tour made stops at health care facilities across the state in March. The Budge Clinic was stop 20 out of 22, according to Lori Smit, clinical operations director of endoscopy at Intermountain Health.
“We’ve had people come into the facility just to take the tour,” she said. “We’re definitely seeing more young people with colon cancer.”
When asked why, Smit said it was unknown. “Diets, environment, we’re not sure,” she said. “The important thing is to get tested.”
Testing is done by colonoscopy, but in some cases home kits may be provided by a doctor.
Erin Goff, public relations manager for Intermountain Health, said the tour brought awareness to people across the state, including many in Cache Valley.
“We had 300 visit the giant colon in Logan and for the full 31-day tour we ended up visiting 23 sites and estimate 5,500 people visited the colon,” she said in a follow-up email to The Herald Journal. “We also saw a 40% increase in calls to our central screening program from people looking to schedule a colonoscopy.”
Don’t be afraid to get tested
Christensen said when he found out his father was diagnosed with cancer, there wasn’t talk about colon screenings as much as there is nowadays.
After tests came back telling his dad had colon cancer, Christensen said he didn’t take it seriously. “I just thought, they’ll cut it out and get rid of it,” he said. “But later when we found out he had six months to live, that really hit me.”
He was hit again when his son was diagnosed with the same cancer.
His son’s symptoms started with back aches that wouldn’t go away. He dealt with the pain for at least a couple of months before getting checked out. He visited McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, and when he came out of that appointment, he was emotional, telling his dad cancer had spread so much in his body that it “lit up like a Christmas tree,” Christensen related.
“That was tough. He was only 39 at the time and had two boys who were dependent on him. … That’s the sadness I see to this day, these two boys have suffered without a father in their life.”
Christensen said heredity is a factor with cancer, because other family members who have been screened have had to confront issues, including at least one instance that a colon screening detected another problem the member had to address.
Another benefit of a coloscopy, he said: it can detect non-cancerous problems.
“Most of my kids are on a five-year plan,” he said. “For me, a colonoscopy is not something you want to get done just because of what it entails. But I’ll tell you, when you come out of that test and hear the words that everything is OK, there’s nothing like it.”
