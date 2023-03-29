The Idaho Senate has voted to pass House Bill 24 and Senate Bill 1167. House Bill 24 now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature and Senate Bill 1167 goes to the House. The bills work in tandem to expand the Idaho Launch Program to provide grants for workforce training to Idaho high school graduates. SB 1167 reduced the program cost by one-third, bringing the annual program cost down to $80 million, from the previously earmarked $120 million.
The Idaho Launch Program expansion provides financial assistance to students pursuing in-demand careers. The program helps address the skills gap and ensure that Idaho’s workforce is equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in today’s job market. Current and former educators serving in the Legislature acknowledge that the expense of training and access to higher education are significant barriers for thousands of students across our state. This program helps remove some of those barriers and provides a path for Idaho students to remain in Idaho and pursue careers in high-demand fields.
Under Idaho Launch, eligible graduates can receive grants to be redeemed at an Idaho technical program, community college, or college of their choice. Based on job market data, students will be given preference to pursue in-demand careers. Qualifying training would include programs for welding, plumbing, auto repair, lineman’s college, flight school, and other needed trades and careers. One young supporter expressed his support, sharing, “this is the only way I can afford the training and certifications I need. The job I can get is one my fiance and I can raise a family on, and it lets us stay in Idaho instead of moving out of state.”
Through this program, we are investing in the future of our state and providing opportunities for Idahoans to pursue high-demand careers in industries that will support our economy for years to come. This is a critical step in ensuring that our students have access to the tools and resources necessary to succeed while supporting our small businesses to find skilled workers.
We are grateful for the support of our colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives. We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this program will have on our state and its students.
The Idaho Senate Majority Caucus is led by President Pro Tempore, Senator Chuck Winder; Majority Leader, Senator Kelly Anthon; Assistant Majority Leader, Senator Abby Lee; and, Majority Caucus Chair, Senator Mark Harris.
