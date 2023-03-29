Support Local Journalism

The Idaho Senate has voted to pass House Bill 24 and Senate Bill 1167. House Bill 24 now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature and Senate Bill 1167 goes to the House. The bills work in tandem to expand the Idaho Launch Program to provide grants for workforce training to Idaho high school graduates. SB 1167 reduced the program cost by one-third, bringing the annual program cost down to $80 million, from the previously earmarked $120 million.

The Idaho Launch Program expansion provides financial assistance to students pursuing in-demand careers. The program helps address the skills gap and ensure that Idaho’s workforce is equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in today’s job market. Current and former educators serving in the Legislature acknowledge that the expense of training and access to higher education are significant barriers for thousands of students across our state. This program helps remove some of those barriers and provides a path for Idaho students to remain in Idaho and pursue careers in high-demand fields.


