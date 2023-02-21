...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction
laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting
snow will reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the
Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
On Friday, Utah State University’s Presidential Search Committee released the full “Presidential Leadership Profile,” outlining the desired qualifications and expectations for USU’s next president.
According to the profile, a successful candidate must “understand, appreciate, and compellingly champion the institution’s distinctive mission as Utah’s only land-grant institution.” Accordingly, the ideal candidate will have demonstrated success in a leadership role at an R1 research university.
“This is the primary calling for Utah State University’s next president,” the profile said. “The next president will represent that distinction to all stakeholders, cementing the university’s reputation and unique contributions to the region.”
The profile said the president will be a supporter of the university’s research agenda and ensure resources are used in a way that demonstrates such support.
The profile also stated the next president must excel at building and fostering relationships by developing strong public-private partnerships with government, community leaders, donors and Utah’s Indigenous tribes.
“The next president will galvanize the institution with a shared voice to communicate the critical role that USU plays within Utah’s higher education landscape,” the profile states.
USU’s next president will also be expected to engage and carry forward “Aggie Action 2028” — a strategic plan released in fall of 2022 highlighting four areas of focus over the next half-decade. The plan involves delivering an exceptional learning experience, driving impactful research and creative excellence, building prosperous local and global communities and cultivating USU’s community and culture.
“The next president will provide leadership and oversight for the continued evolution, expansion and execution of this plan,” the profile states.
Additionally, the next president will have the responsibility to expand the reputation, visibility and influence of USU locally, nationally and internationally. According to the profile, the candidate will be expected to demonstrate the ability to lead a large, culturally diverse and complex organization, serving as a “passionate and articulate spokesperson for the value of higher education.”
A successful candidate must also demonstrate how they will maintain the university’s student-focused culture, including fostering and supporting an inclusive campus community, according to the profile. A candidate must also demonstrate how they will foster campus safety and address sexual misconduct.
“Creating a community of belonging on campus is imperative for a generation that will enter a diverse global workforce, equipping them for success on an international scale,” the profile states.
As residential life is a “distinctive feature of the Aggie experience,” a candidate will be expected to elevate the on-campus student experience — including exploring the possibility of a new student center.
