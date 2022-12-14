a

Law courtroom, University of Idaho College of Law.

 University of Idaho

Three Christian law students and their faculty advisor favorably settled their lawsuit against University of Idaho officials and are free to speak in a manner consistent with their religious beliefs. As part of the settlement, university officials permanently rescinded the no-contact orders they had issued against Peter Perlot, Mark Miller, and Ryan Alexander, members of the Christian Legal Society chapter at the university, and Professor Richard Seamon, CLS’s faculty advisor, and paid $90,000.

Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys representing the students and the faculty advisor filed the federal lawsuit in April after university officials violated the students’ First Amendment rights by punishing them because of the religious content and viewpoint of their speech.


