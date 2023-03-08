r

Regent Street, London, in 1945.

 millennialwoes.substack.com

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Whenever I contemplate how much the world has changed over the course of my life, it seems quite incredible. Let us compare forty years—2023 and 1983. Daily life in 1983 would have been very different from daily life in 2023—so much so that a person flung back to that year would be a fish out of water.

The most obvious difference would be the absence of the Internet. This alone would be very difficult for our time traveler to get to grips with, as he would constantly default to thinking that some or other task could be done online, or that factoid could be found online, or that person could be contacted online. Away from the Internet itself, he would constantly run into the absence of technology more broadly: he would have no mobile phone, no home computer, no mp3s, no digital TV, only three channels on an analogue reception, probably not even a VCR.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.