The Bear Lake High School football team returned to the gridiron to face the Huskies of North Fremont on Friday night. The Bears are coming off a 10-1 season and the school's first-ever state championship. The Huskies of North Fremont were the only team to defeat the Bears last season, and again opened the schedule this year.

The Bears started the season with Toby Flake kicking off. The Huskies had a long time-consuming drive, ending in a touchdown and a failed conversion. The Bears fired back on the ensuing drive, with Rhett Lloyd hitting Flake on third-and-long with a pass in the flat that Flake turned into an 80-yard score. The Bears also failed to convert, leaving the score locked at 6-6.


