The Bear Lake High School football team returned to the gridiron to face the Huskies of North Fremont on Friday night. The Bears are coming off a 10-1 season and the school's first-ever state championship. The Huskies of North Fremont were the only team to defeat the Bears last season, and again opened the schedule this year.
The Bears started the season with Toby Flake kicking off. The Huskies had a long time-consuming drive, ending in a touchdown and a failed conversion. The Bears fired back on the ensuing drive, with Rhett Lloyd hitting Flake on third-and-long with a pass in the flat that Flake turned into an 80-yard score. The Bears also failed to convert, leaving the score locked at 6-6.
From this point the Huskies' relentless ground game began to wear the Bears down, and two further scores put North Fremont ahead at the half, 22-6. The Bears defense tightened in the second half, allowing one further score. The offense was stifled.
The Bears next face the Eagles in Lyman, Wyoming, at 2 p.m. Friday.
The junior varsity squad started their season with a hard defensive battle with the Huskies, in which nobody was able to score in the first half. The Huskies got inside the ten-yard line on multiple occasions, but the Bears defense was able to hold in each instance.
The Bears were able to punch it in with a strong four-yard run by Jack Hulme near the end of the fourth quarter. The Huskies had one last chance to score, but the Bears defense sent the dogs back to the dog house and got the win 6-0. The Bear Lake JV will be playing the Eagles at 4 p.m. here in Bear Lake. As always we love the community's support and the team would love to see you in the stands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.