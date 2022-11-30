Bridgeland Technical College is hosting Santa’s North Pole Extravaganza on Friday.
The formerly annual event had been cancelled for the past two years to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. * WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong, gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Bridgeland Technical College is hosting Santa’s North Pole Extravaganza on Friday.
The formerly annual event had been cancelled for the past two years to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a press release, BTECH outreach coordinator Charlie Stavely mentioned the college’s excitement for the Extravaganza.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event back. We love seeing kids run up and down the halls excited to go from one workshop to the next,” he said in the press release. “There will be plenty of fun that night.”
Megan Durrant, BTECH’s student success advisor, said the college has been preparing for the event for just shy of a month.
“We’ve taken almost every program at BTECH and have transformed it into Santa’s workshop,” she said in the release. “From Automotive Services to Meat Services, there will be activities, prizes, games, and so much for the community to do.”
The event is free and runs from 4-8 p.m.
“We want to spread a little Christmas cheer, but we also want the community to come here and see a little bit about what we have to offer,” BTECH spokesperson Adrienne O’Brien said.
Attendees can also bring packages of diapers to donate to Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit that, according to the its website, “provides diapers and baby supplies to low-income families and comfort kits to children who are placed in foster-care, entering emergency shelters and escaping domestic violence.”
Emily Hudson, a business instructor at BTECH, said the college will have the donation boxes for the diaper run out until Dec. 9.
Renee Milne, BTECH’s associate vice president for student services, is glad the community event can once again take place.
“We’re going to have lots of activities for kids, it’s free. It’s nice to get back into having community events,” she said. “We just want to promote our school but also just do something nice for the community.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.