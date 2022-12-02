Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield has decided to make his elected position a part-time role in the county government.
He will be working second, full-time job in human resources for “a local company that is on the national scale.”
He did not share the name of the company.
Bradfield deemed this decision to be best for his constituents, career and family, as he has built an office staff he believes will function well without a full-time clerk/auditor.
“I spent the past two years building up what I consider to be the best team and the best processes in the state for many of our different areas,” he said. “Being the highest paid person in the office, you don’t want somebody making that much money just sitting at the front desk, you know, accepting $50 marriage licenses. It doesn’t make fiscal sense.”
The Cache County Council briefly discussed how they would adjust the position’s salary on Thursday, though more discussion on the matter is likely to come during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Bradfield said council decisions about elected officials’ pay have also had an impact on his choice. He said the council considered raising his salary multiple times in the last year without doing so, informing his decision to to part-time.
“They voted on it three times,” he said. “Each time they came back and denied only certain individuals.”
In January, the council voted to raise all elected officials’ salaries other than those of the county executive, treasurer, recorder and clerk/auditor.
In July, the legislative body revisited the topic and multiple council members expressed they’d made a mistake in their decision at the beginning of the year. Ultimately, they decided against the raises a second time in a 3-2 vote.
Months later — at the end of October — the council did vote to grant all elected officials other than themselves an 8% cost of living adjustment.
Bradfield, who said his annual salary was about $170,000, worried about the council’s opposition to granting raises and worried if the position could become unsustainable.
“That had a big impact on me,” he said. “I have a house, I have bills I have to pay, I have a family that depends on me.”
Because his salary will be cut with his hours, Bradfield is hoping the county will be able to hire professionals to accomplish things “that probably haven’t been done because we haven’t had the personnel.”
He said he waited until after the election to make the decision to make sure his staff could carry out the electoral processes.
While Bradfield is optimistic about the switch, council members seem concerned.
Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said the announcement of the change came as “a complete surprise to the council,” some of whom he didn’t tell directly.
“He cited a code number that says he could be allowed to go part-time,” Tidwell said.
She said she hasn’t seen someone in a position like Bradfield’s move to part time in her experience working for the county.
“I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do to provide customer-service to the county,” she said. “I guess he probably has the staff. … My understanding is he’s only going to work 8 to 16 hours a week.”
Tidwell did express confidence in Bryson Behm, Bradfield’s chief deputy clerk, describing him as “excellent.”
“I wish him the best,” Tidwell said about Bradfield. “I know he’s been wanting a higher wage and he has a wife and a family to take care of, and I just wish him the best that he can get out of life.”
