jess bradfield

Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield watches as a voting audit is conducted on Nov. 21, 2022 in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield has decided to make his elected position a part-time role in the county government.

He will be working second, full-time job in human resources for “a local company that is on the national scale.”


