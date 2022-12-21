...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the Wednesday
evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Crumbl Cookies locations face $58K in fines after violating child labor laws
Multiple Crumbl Cookies franchises are facing nearly $58,000 in fines for violating child labor regulations in six states, affecting 46 minor-aged workers, according to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The violations were said to have occurred at 11 franchises in six states, according to the release. Four of the locations mentioned were in Utah.
A federal investigation found young employees, between the ages of 14 and 15, working more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations, such as operating potentially dangerous ovens and machinery, the release states. These employees were also found to be working longer and later hours than the law allows.
“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” Betty Campbell, the wage and hour division regional administrator, said in the statement. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”
The DOL's Wage and Hour Division found these violations affecting 46 employees at locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Washington and Utah.
According to the release, the violations were evaluated and an estimated $57,854 will be charged in penalties to resolve the child labor infractions.
In an email to The Herald Journal, a spokesperson for Crumbl said any violation of federal labor laws is taken very seriously.
“We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchised locations were found to be in violation of these laws,” the company said.
The franchises with the most minors affected are in Bountiful as well as San Ramon, California, where nine minors were affected at each location. These stores will see more than $7,000 in penalties, according to the release.
The release states 14- and 15-year-old workers cannot work more than eight hours per day or exceed 18 hours per workweek when school is in session. These employees cannot work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. except from June 1 through Labor Day, when they can stay until 9 p.m. and work up to 40 hours per week.
Additionally, all workers under the age of 18 are banned from occupations considered hazardous by federal law, the release states. Those between the ages of 14 and 15 are not allowed to perform any baking operations, according to the Wage and Hour Division.
“We are actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchises are fully compliant with the law,” Crumbl said.
