On Nov. 10, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen retired, inspiring Mayor Stephanie Miller to think of ways the city can save money.

When Salvesen made the decision to retire after nine years in the role, Miller decided to not immediately hire a replacement, but to take on the additional duties due to the current state of the economy.


