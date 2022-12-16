On Nov. 10, Hyrum City Administrator Ron Salvesen retired, inspiring Mayor Stephanie Miller to think of ways the city can save money.
When Salvesen made the decision to retire after nine years in the role, Miller decided to not immediately hire a replacement, but to take on the additional duties due to the current state of the economy.
“I figured it would be a good way to be good with money,” Miller said.
She and the city council also decided this would allow the city enough time to find the right person to take over the position, as Miller said it is important to hire somebody who will fit Hyrum's needs.
“We’re just trying to figure out what the right fit is and wait until the economy settles down a little bit,” Miller said.
Currently, she and other city staff aren’t sure of the skills they want the new administrator to have.
“In a small city, you’ve got to be able to do multiple things,” Miller said.
The city administrator is appointed by the mayor to take on the day-to-day tasks of running the city. So far, Miller said things have been going well with her updated duties, though she said she plans on appointing someone to the position eventually.
In Hyrum City’s December newsletter, Miller thanked Salvesen, who worked for the city for nearly 16 years initially as the city's planning and zoning administrator.
“I am grateful to him for his hard work and dedication,” Miller said in the letter. “It has been a privilege to work together with him for the best interest of the city.”
