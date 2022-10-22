Let’s Work Together to Bring Better Internet Access to Bear Lake County
Our little corner of Southeastern Idaho is a great place to live for many reasons. We may not have all of the amenities that larger communities have, but we choose to live here because of the capability to live in communities that support each other. We pride ourselves on working hard and providing for our families. We do this by ranching, farming, owning small businesses, and more. However, if there was one thing the COVID-19 pandemic taught us, our broadband infrastructure is nowhere near what it should be. Our poor internet access affects our abilities to educate our children, provide access to telehealth services, and operate our businesses. That’s why the County is partnering with Imagine Idaho Foundation. This Idaho-based nonprofit works with rural communities to get grant funding for broadband infrastructure projects.
Unprecedented funding for broadband projects is on the horizon. We need everyone’s help to ensure Bear Lake County gets the funding it deserves. We are conducting an internet speed-testing campaign with Imagine Idaho to connect every household and business with affordable and reliable internet access. The test is available at www.imagineidaho.org/speed-test, and every one completed means more funding for Bear Lake County. Please promote it to your friends and families so we can get as much funding as possible. It takes less than two minutes to complete, and your participation will help Bear Lake County residents access better internet service. It will improve precision agriculture capabilities, our E911 capabilities for emergencies, education and healthcare, in the most remote corners of the County.
We are also looking for passionate community members to join us in this process. Please contact Deputy County Clerk Paul Christiansen at the Bear Lake County Clerk’s Office if you or your business would like to volunteer to help us make our vision a reality. We cannot do this without the support of the generous people who make up our community.
