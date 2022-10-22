Support Local Journalism

Let’s Work Together to Bring Better Internet Access to Bear Lake County

Our little corner of Southeastern Idaho is a great place to live for many reasons. We may not have all of the amenities that larger communities have, but we choose to live here because of the capability to live in communities that support each other. We pride ourselves on working hard and providing for our families. We do this by ranching, farming, owning small businesses, and more. However, if there was one thing the COVID-19 pandemic taught us, our broadband infrastructure is nowhere near what it should be. Our poor internet access affects our abilities to educate our children, provide access to telehealth services, and operate our businesses. That’s why the County is partnering with Imagine Idaho Foundation. This Idaho-based nonprofit works with rural communities to get grant funding for broadband infrastructure projects.

