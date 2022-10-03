pumpkin walk

Michelle Fowers paints a pumpkin for a scene from the movie Coco on Monday in North Logan. Fowers said this is her 14th year helping make a display for the North Logan Pumpkin Walk.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

October has officially begun — and the Cache Valley community has not been slow to get started on fall traditions.  

The North Logan Pumpkin Walk, usually held in mid-October, will be taking to Elk Ridge Park early this year, bringing 45 themed pumpkin displays to the valley Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8, as well as the following Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.  

