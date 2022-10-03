October has officially begun — and the Cache Valley community has not been slow to get started on falltraditions.
The North Logan Pumpkin Walk, usually held in mid-October, will be taking to Elk Ridge Park early this year, bringing 45 themed pumpkin displays to the valley Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8, as well as the following Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Along with creative displays, more than 600 carved pumpkins will line the path through the park. Photo-op areasand free treats provided by local businesses will also beavailable.
According to Gina Worthen, a member of the Pumpkin Walk Committee and a scene maker, hundreds of volunteers with a variety of skills have donated their time to bring this event together, including scene makers, pumpkin carvers, treat passers, electrical workers, as well as clean-up and servicejobs workers.
The annualevent wouldn’tbe possiblewithout the volunteers and their creativity, Worthen said.
“Behind every pumpkin is a volunteer,” she said.
Worthensaidmany volunteers choose to participate because people’s reactions to their hard work brings them joy.
“I just love to watch people enjoy it,” she said. “That’s the pay we get for doing it.”
According to theNorth Logan Pumpkin Walk website, the walk began in 1983 as community member Ida Beutler’s attempt to do something positive and family-friendly for Halloween.
The volunteer nature of the event stems back to how it began — neighbors coming together to have fun and make something creative.
This year's Pumpkin Walk capturesthatimage, Worthen said.
“Volunteers put this together just so people have something to enjoy in the fall,” she said. “That’s what makes it so magical.”
While the walk is a cherished family tradition for many in thevalley,Worthen saidit is also an economic boon. On average,more than 25,000 peoplefrom theIntermountain West come each year.
“It’s just truly one of a kindand unique,” Worthen said.
