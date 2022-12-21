125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner December 22, 1897
THE UNION PACIFIC
Passes through the best cities and towns in Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, and is the best route to Denver, Kansas City, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, St. Louis, Chicago and all eastern points.
The advantages gained by traveling via the Union Pacific are:
Quick Time, Unequalled Service, Magnificent Equipment, Double Drawing Ream, Pullman Palace Sleepers, Pullman Dining Cars, Free Reclining Chair Cars, Pullman Tourist Sleepers.
100 Years Ago The Paris Post December 21, 1922
OPENING BALL IN NEW HALL SUCCESS
The grand opening ball in the new amusement hall at St. Charles last Friday evening was one of the biggest events of the season. Previous advertising of the forecoming event was the result of hundreds of county people from all parts of the county to take advantage of the occasion. The roads were made passable for car and sleigh travel earlier in the day in both directions on the county high way for a distance of almost twenty miles. Those who did not travel in cars went in sleighs and indeed it was a night of merriment.
75 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 18, 1947
SERVICES HELD FOR HENRY TEUSCHER
Henry Teuscher, 72, well known civic and church leader of Geneva, died in the local hospital at 11 45 a m, Saturday following a short illness. He was born October 3, 1875 at Eshiwell, Berne, Switzerland, and when eight years old accompanied his parents to the United States, settling first in Paris and later in Geneva. His father homesteaded the land southwest of the church house. Mr. Teuscher later homesteaded the land where the present ranch is now located.
He held many civic and church positions of trust, including postmaster, mail carrier, justice of the peace and county commissioner. The latter office he held from 1932 to 1938.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 14, 1972
TABERNACLE IN PARIS IDENTIFIED AS STRUCTURE OF CULTURAL VALUE
Congressman Orval Hanson announced that the National Park Service had approved Bear Lake Stake Tabernacle, Paris, for entry in the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Register is a list of distinction, identifying for the American people those properties worthy of preservation for their cultural value.
25 Years Ago The News-Examiner December 24, 1997
CAMPAIGN BEGUN TO BUILD FENCE AT SCHOOL
Jackie Hirschi and Linn Dimick want a fence around the A. J. Winters play ground. They want it badly enough that they are willing to do the research, convince potential donors and find help in getting it erected.
Hirschi and Dirruck started fund raising efforts by visiting the Montpelier Rotary Club at the Wednesday luncheon meeting of the club.
Hirschi said that there is real danger to children who attend A. J. Winters from several sources.
She said that children can and do run out into the street to play or to retrieve balls. She and Dimick said that the playground aides are diligent but that it is impossible for them to keep track of that many children. A fence would make their task easier.
