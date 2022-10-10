Amy Adams

Cache County Council members are slated to once again address a possible cost-of-living adjustment for themselves and other county elected officials Tuesday evening during their regular meeting.

The proposition was originally discussed during a Sept. 13 workshop when Amy Adams — the county human resources director — discussed a noteworthy exodus of county employees during the past year. As of that meeting, 39 county employees had left during 2022. In the full year of 2021, 38 employees withdrew from their positions.

