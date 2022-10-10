Cache County Council members are slated to once again address a possible cost-of-living adjustment for themselves and other county elected officials Tuesday evening during their regular meeting.
The proposition was originally discussed during a Sept. 13 workshop when Amy Adams — the county human resources director — discussed a noteworthy exodus of county employees during the past year. As of that meeting, 39 county employees had left during 2022. In the full year of 2021, 38 employees withdrew from their positions.
After determining it was financially wise to retain current employees rather than finding and training new individuals, the council voted to allot an 8% increase to county employees.
The decision was not made without considerable debate about the county’s current budgetary standing, which is on track for a deficit in the next fiscal year.
After the votes had been cast to allow pay adjustments to general county employees as well as the sheriff’s office, the attorney’s office and the public works department, a public hearing was set for the Sep. 27 council meeting to allow constituents to voice their thoughts on the salary adjustments. Nobody from the public spoke on the issue during the allotted time.
Council Member Karl Ward quickly motioned to change the ordinance to include elected officials but not council members.
“There’s too many budget issues,” Ward said. “To raise taxes and raise our salaries at the same time, that sure sends a bad message.”
Council Member Gina Worthen acknowledged Ward’s concerns and suggested it may not be a good decision to grant any of the salary adjustments.
“I think that goes for all of the elected officials,” Worthen said. “When we’re trying to cut budget costs to fill a $2 million shortfall, I’m really struggling with that.”
Adams reminded the council of their decision earlier in the year when they determined only certain elected officials received a pay increase. While the assessor, sheriff, council members and attorney were given 7% raises as suggested by the county’s compensation committee, the executive, clerk/auditor, and treasurer did not.
Concern about the officials who did not receive a raise has since been discussed.
The issue was revisited last summer, when Council Member Paul Borup expressed his concern that County Treasurer Craig McAllister was not receiving enough compensation.
“He’s the best treasurer in the state of Utah and we need to make sure that he’s taken care of,” Borup was quoted as saying in a June meeting.
In the same meeting, Council Member Gordon Zilles said he believed the executive and clerk/auditor had also been erroneously denied a January raise.
“I think we’ve got a good group,” Zilles said. “There’s learning that’s being taken place, there’s learning on my part as a council member.”
In a later council meeting, Borup made a failed motion to consider the treasurer’s raise separately from the potential increases of the executive and clerk/auditor.
A second motion failed to grant the raises to the three officials in a 3-2 vote. Council Chair Barbara Tidwell voted for the proposal with Council Members Zilles and Noah Gunnell. Council Members David Ericksen and Worthen voted in opposition, Borup abstained, and Ward was absent. The motion would have needed four affirmative votes to pass.
The ordinance currently being considered would not grant the 7% increase certain elected officials were not given in January — it would give all elected officials an 8% cost-of-living-adjustment.
“I want you to consider that making this adjustment would cost the budget $50,000 annually,” Adams told the council. “For this year, it would be about $25,000.”
Ward said he felt certain elected officials were denied raises because the council was unhappy with their performance.
“I think our decisions on salaries and cost-of-living-adjustments need to be for the position, not for the person,” Ward said. “We don’t choose who sits in those positions, we don’t evaluate the work that those people do in those positions. We’re not their supervisors.”
Tidwell agreed with Ward, saying she thought the council was especially unfair to McAllister.
“I’m still struggling with how this is going to feel for some people as their cost-of-living has gone up and they’re not getting raises,” Worthen said. “I struggle with that.”
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the county’s Historic Courthouse.
