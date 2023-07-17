a

I’ve taken some heat recently for not being as excited about the movie “Sound of Freedom” as some of the terminally online are. Coming out of an ideology that has the goal of “waking people up” as one of its tenets, I look around and realize that goal hasn’t brought about change. I think back to a friend on Twitter who stated, “The red pills expired in 2020.” A few may still be efficacious, but holding out hope for change on a large scale is a fool’s errand. Believing that enough of the masses can be awakened is akin to believing in democracy. I guesstimate that at least 30% of the population (possibly higher) believes the 2020 election was rigged for Joe Biden. At 30%, that would be roughly 100 million people. What has changed? A couple governors sought to address election irregularities. But was that because their constituency demanded it, or was it in their best interests?

One of the problems with modern activism from the “Right” is that it’s not activism at all. And there’s a reason for that: activism doesn’t exist outside of political power. And any activism done within the realm of politics is not meant to cure what the initial activism was organized to address. To keep up appearances, it remains at the periphery, but what usually ends up happening is that the money and energy are hijacked into something unrelated. The donate button on BLM’s website during the 2020 summer riots and murders directed those funds to ActBlue, a fundraising organization for the Democratic Party.


