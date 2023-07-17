I’ve taken some heat recently for not being as excited about the movie “Sound of Freedom” as some of the terminally online are. Coming out of an ideology that has the goal of “waking people up” as one of its tenets, I look around and realize that goal hasn’t brought about change. I think back to a friend on Twitter who stated, “The red pills expired in 2020.” A few may still be efficacious, but holding out hope for change on a large scale is a fool’s errand. Believing that enough of the masses can be awakened is akin to believing in democracy. I guesstimate that at least 30% of the population (possibly higher) believes the 2020 election was rigged for Joe Biden. At 30%, that would be roughly 100 million people. What has changed? A couple governors sought to address election irregularities. But was that because their constituency demanded it, or was it in their best interests?
One of the problems with modern activism from the “Right” is that it’s not activism at all. And there’s a reason for that: activism doesn’t exist outside of political power. And any activism done within the realm of politics is not meant to cure what the initial activism was organized to address. To keep up appearances, it remains at the periphery, but what usually ends up happening is that the money and energy are hijacked into something unrelated. The donate button on BLM’s website during the 2020 summer riots and murders directed those funds to ActBlue, a fundraising organization for the Democratic Party.
If you are concerned about the very real topic of child and human trafficking, the first question you must ask is: What can be done to stop it? The next question is: Who will stop it? If the governments of the world aren’t willing to make ending trafficking a priority (IMO, many are behind it), then how will it stop? The movie “Sound of Freedom” focuses on one group that seeks to rescue children from this life of hell. If there were 10 such private groups seeking to rescue children, what kind of impact would they make? Yes, there would be an impact on individual lives, but it would still not strike at the root. If the root is the people in power in several countries—and in order for this to be a global issue, it would have to be—then the only answer is to get people in positions of power whose priorities match up with yours. And if you think I mean voting, you’re missing it. The only way international cabals can be stopped is by wealthy elites willing to use their resources to put people with their shared values and vision into positions that enable them to fight trafficking on a mass scale. A vanguard seeking to identify and elevate elites is a necessary element that people fail to see. The masses alone can accomplish nothing. Change is made when a small, well-organized cabal takes action and puts all of their resources and energy behind a cause.
Look, I get it; people are dejected and desperate for a win. They see a movie being released that shares a message they’ve been concerned about for a long time, and they want as many people to see it as possible. They believe if this movie and its message can wake up the masses, they will demand change. Unfortunately, that rarely happens. It is almost always the small, organized group I mentioned earlier that creates change. I know it’s hard. Children and families are suffering while the masses sit on their hands and do nothing. It makes one want to scream. The facts remain that without organization and power, change is seldom made. People look upon that fact as “black pilling.” I see it as at least knowing what the road to real change is. The well-meaning person screaming, “Everyone needs to see this movie,” is a hero in their own way. Unfortunately, we no longer live in an age where public opinion shapes politics. Properly understood, it is the reverse.
