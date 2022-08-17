• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, August 17• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet ‘n Sour chicken lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
Thursday, August 18• BL Library: Summer Story Hour 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken quesadilla lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141. Table tennis 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, August 19• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10:00 a.m. Lasagna 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, August 20• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, August 21• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• LDS services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
Monday, August 22• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, August 23• BL Library: No reading groups. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
Wednesday, August 24• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Penzey meatballs over butter noodles lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)