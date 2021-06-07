David Larkin Glade, 66, of Beaver Dam, Utah, and formerly of Malad, passed away peacefully at his home on June 5, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
He is survived by his love and wife, Liz, two children, David and Emily, 14 grandchildren, his brother, Richard Glade, and three sisters, Suzina Glade, Shela (Earl) Price MarryAnn (John) Parker. He was proceeded in death by his parents Larkin and Leilah.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Utah LDS church from 5:30 - 7:30 pm (16025 N Beaver Dam Rd, Collinston, UT 84306).
A graveside service will be held at the Preston Cemetery on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. (1451 N 800 E, Preston, ID 83263).
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Brittny, Julie, Courtney, the many hospice workers, and the staff at the Malad Hospital who helped them and David.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State St, Preston, Idaho 83263. Please share a favorite memory of David or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com