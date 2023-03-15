Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A CONSPIRACY THEORIST OF YESTERYEAR

A friend brought to my attention a book by an interesting fellow named W. Cleon Skousen. First a brief sketch of the man himself: Born in 1913 on a farm in Canada, Skousen traveled as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Great Britain, earned a law degree from George Washington University, worked as an FBI special agent for ten years, a professor at Brigham Young University for five, and police chief of Salt Lake for another five.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.