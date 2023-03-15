A friend brought to my attention a book by an interesting fellow named W. Cleon Skousen. First a brief sketch of the man himself: Born in 1913 on a farm in Canada, Skousen traveled as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Great Britain, earned a law degree from George Washington University, worked as an FBI special agent for ten years, a professor at Brigham Young University for five, and police chief of Salt Lake for another five.
The details around his life are worth your further inquiry, but for the moment we’ll turn to the book, titled The Naked Communist. Skousen spent much of his time and thought pondering communist infiltration of the country; Wikipedia’s opening line describes him as a “faith-based conspiracy theorist.”
Hey, that’s my kinda guy!
The book runs 400 pages, but the portion that caught my friend’s attention is a two-page list titled, “Current Communist Goals.”
A sampling (not in the original order):
1. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders which no one but psychiatrists can understand or treat.
2. Dominate the psychiatric profession and use mental health laws as a means of gaining coercive control over those who oppose Communist goals.
3. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce.
4. Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents. Attribute prejudices, mental blocks and retarding of children to suppressive influence of parents.
5. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use “united force” to solve economic, political or social problems.
6. Do away with all loyalty oaths.
7. Use technical decisions of the courts to weaken basic American institutions by claiming their activities violate civil rights.
8. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.
9. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policy-making positions.
10. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV and motion pictures.
11. Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.”
12. Break down cultural standards of morality by promotion pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio and TV.
13. Present homo-sexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”
14. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.”
15. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”
16. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a world-wide basis.
17. Discredit the American founding fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”
18. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture—education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc.
19. Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI.
My friend asks, “How would you rate the communists on the realization of their goals since 1958?”
