When I made the decision to start a podcast, I knew there was no guarantee it would be successful. Of course, in podcasting, success is objective. I heard Ralph Sutton, the co-owner of GaS Digital Network, say that the average podcast gets less than 200 downloads, and if you get to 1,000, you’re in the top ten percent of podcasts in the world. That was a few years ago, but I can assume not much has changed. I recently passed my 900th episode, so I have to thank the people reading this and thousands of others. The show has taken on a life of its own. Hence, some people reach out via email or social media, panicking over what the world is becoming. I'll do what I can to "talk you off the ledge," but remember, I'm struggling with this as well. We're all seeking a way through this.
I’ve stated previously that I’m going to do everything I can to not flood you with "rage porn." If you’re on social media, you see enough images and videos of everything from homosexuals telling you they’re coming for your kids to illegal immigrants assaulting women and children in ways I won’t detail here. When you are constantly subjected to these incidents, it is easy to become discouraged, and, in some instances, be so upset that it affects you physically. I notice this more in myself when I read comments by people either cheering on the perpetrators or making excuses for them. The thought that a person making those comments could live in the same area as me makes me insane. But I have to take into consideration that demoralization may be their intent or, in the age of AI, that it may be a bot. Sure, it sounds like that’s a "cope" on my part, but those possibilities are a part of the world in which we live. At those times, I just put the phone down or close the laptop. Some may interpret that as running away, but there is nothing I can do to change the mind of a commenter who is there for demoralization purposes or could well be AI. You have ceded no ground by bowing out of that conversation.
