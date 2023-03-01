I decided to write about one more moment in Black History. I realize that when you read this, it will be March and Black History will have passed. But here goes, as this lady was an interesting pioneer woman. Mary was born in Tennessee in 1832. She was a slave to the Dunn family. Her mother died at a young age and Mary stayed with the Dunn family. The Dunns believed in teaching their slaves to read and write.
Mary soon was taking care of the Dunns’ five children. When Mrs. Dunn died, Mary stayed with the family, and even after the 13th Amendment (ending slavery) went into effect, she chose to stay. Later on, Mr. Dunn sent Mary and his five children to his sister in Toledo, Ohio.
Dunn’s sister was a nun at a Catholic convent. Shortly after Mary arrived, Sister Amadeus was sent to Cascade, Montana to start a home for Native American girls. When Sister Amadeus became ill, Mary went to care for her. I don’t know how she got the nickname Stagecoach Mary Fields, but her later career, described below, might give us a hint. In Montana she quickly developed a reputation for being a hard working and caring person. One of the Native American girls called her “White Crow.” She observed, “Mary was black but acted white.”
When Mary was 60 years old, she bid on a star route contract to haul the US mail in her area. She won the bid and served this route from 1895 to 1903. She was known for her steadfast perseverance: no matter what the weather or amount of snow, the mail got delivered. In fact, when her horses and a mule named Moses couldn’t make it through the snow, Mary would use snowshoes to deliver mail. Note: Mary was the first African-American female to deliver mail for the US Post Office.
After she retired, she continued to live in Cascade. I imagine it was a town of about 400 people. Today it is home to some 685 people, with Great Falls being the nearest town of size. In Mary’s day, she experienced the love and support of her town. During retirement, her home burned to the ground and volunteers built her a new one. On her birthday, they would close the schools to celebrate Mary’s special day.
Not much is mentioned about Mary’s personal life. One note mentioned a law had been passed in the county forbidding women to go into saloons. Mary protested and the judge made an exception for her! She said she “preferred the activities of men to the sisters of the convent and its religious trappings.”
When she died in 1914, the town had the largest funeral they had ever experienced. To this day, if you look up Cascade, Montana, you will find information on Stagecoach Mary Fields. Would have been special to meet such a woman! God Bless America and remember, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
