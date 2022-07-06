When Kyston Welch, age 11, saw a small bird under a tree while walking around the park during Idaho Days recently, Kyston kept his eye on him. The bird hopped underneath the chairs where people were sitting. Afraid the bird would not be seen and stepped on, Kyston went to find a box to put him in.
Kyston asked one of the vendors who was selling crabs in shells if he had a box he could have. The vendor gave him a box. With the help of his grandparents, Irene and Keith Welch, of Franklin, they helped him put the baby bird in the box for safe keeping. They Googled on their phone to learn more about the bird and discovered that he was probably a fledgling which is a young bird that has left the nest, and even though he has acquired flight feathers is often not yet able to fly.
They looked at the various trees close to the stage to see if they could see a nest or a mother looking for a bird, when they discovered a nest high up in one of the ash trees near the stage.
Keith suggested “To put the bird in the crook of the tree on the limb so the bird could hopefully also climb up to the nest.” Kyston tried to climb up the tree, but it was too high up for him to reach the crook. So Keith, who is ataller than his young grandson, reached up and tipped the small bird out of the box onto the limb.
“We all watched,” said Irene. “The bird started hopping up the branches and kept going until he apparently found the nest, because we soon could hear chirping. We were really happy that they were able to find each other.”
Irene said that Kyston loves all animals.
“He has a tender heart for them,” she said.
Saving birds is not new for Kyston. He recently saved another bird from a cat.
“I love birds because they are unique and so cute,” said Kyston. “I feel really good that he is now safe.”